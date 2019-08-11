Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) to pay $0.35 on Sep 12, 2019; TEGNA Inc. (TGNA) Covered By 4 Bulls

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 12, 2019. (NYSE:ADM) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Archer Daniels Midland Co’s current price of $38.36 translates into 0.91% yield. Archer Daniels Midland Co’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.62 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE WILL ALSO CONTINUE TO SERVE AS COMPANY’S CHIEF RISK OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS SLOW FARMER SELLING IN ARGENTINA TO CONTINUE; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM

Among 4 analysts covering TEGNA Inc (NYSE:TGNA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TEGNA Inc has $18 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $17.50’s average target is 24.29% above currents $14.08 stock price. TEGNA Inc had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained the shares of TGNA in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Noble Financial with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Noble Financial. The rating was maintained by Barrington on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The stock of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Guggenheim. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Barrington. The stock has “Buy” rating by Evercore on Monday, March 25. See TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) latest ratings:

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company has market cap of $21.37 billion. The Company’s Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G had bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542. LUCIANO JUAN R also bought $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 32.95% above currents $38.36 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, June 26. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ADM in report on Monday, April 29 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Stifel Nicolaus. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Brinker Capital invested 0.22% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Conning Inc holds 0.29% or 213,982 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 344,839 shares. Wetherby Asset Management holds 8,245 shares. Raymond James Na owns 7,848 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas reported 3.12M shares. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 26,864 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 14,700 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs Sa accumulated 65,655 shares. Moreover, Shelton Capital Mgmt has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 537 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bar Harbor Tru Ser reported 131,611 shares or 3.16% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Life owns 11,815 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

TEGNA Inc., a media company, operates a portfolio of broadcast stations and digital sites; and provides marketing service solutions for businesses. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. The firm operates 46 television stations in 38 markets that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It has a 7.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s marketing services business provides solutions for clients on multiple channels, including broadcast, online, and OTT.