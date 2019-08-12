Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) to pay $0.35 on Sep 12, 2019; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologie (WAB) Stake

Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) is expected to pay $0.35 on Sep 12, 2019. (NYSE:ADM) shareholders before Aug 21, 2019 will receive the $0.35 dividend. Archer Daniels Midland Co’s current price of $38.36 translates into 0.91% yield. Archer Daniels Midland Co’s dividend has Aug 22, 2019 as record date. Aug 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.69 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: New Segments Will Enable Co to Highlight Pdt, Service Offerings; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 17/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces Acquisition of lndustrias de Aceite S.A. (“Fino”) and the Assignment of the Purchase Agreement for the Acquisition of ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased Westinghouse Air Brake Technologie (WAB) stake by 20.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 5,397 shares as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologie (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Metropolitan Life Insurance Company holds 20,839 shares with $1.54M value, down from 26,236 last quarter. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologie now has $11.20B valuation. The stock decreased 4.26% or $3.06 during the last trading session, reaching $68.77. About 7.63M shares traded or 275.88% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 07/05/2018 – Wabtec Plans To Affirm 2018 Financial Guidance And Long-Term Financial Targets At Investor Day; 03/04/2018 – DOJ IN SETTLEMENT W/ KNORR-BREMSE AG, WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC CORP WAB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.84, REV VIEW $4.14 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript); 21/05/2018 – GE to Get $2.9 Billion in Merger of Rail Business With Wabtec; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL TARG; 20/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GE nears deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 75,031 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 30,953 shares. First Republic Inv has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 69,450 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Centurylink Invest invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Green Square Capital Lc owns 31,792 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Argent Trust has 6,497 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 400,270 shares. Moreover, Hbk Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 432,300 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs has 380 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Northeast Investment Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.81 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 287,193 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. On Monday, April 29 LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 23,657 shares. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities and products. The company has market cap of $21.37 billion. The Company’s Agricultural Services segment offers agricultural commodities, including oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley. It has a 16.52 P/E ratio. This segment also provides structured trade finance; and processes wheat into wheat flour.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 32.95% above currents $38.36 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) rating on Wednesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $5100 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Buckingham Research. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Monday, April 29. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM and Marfrig to partner on veggie burger – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Large-Cap Stocks to Sell Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 15, 2019.

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec -1.6% on pricing of equity offering – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wabtec Will Produce Excellent Earnings Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Wabtec Lowers Its Sales Expectations For 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86’s average target is 25.05% above currents $68.77 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Buckingham Research. Stephens maintained Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, July 31 with “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research on Friday, March 22. Goldman Sachs upgraded Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) rating on Thursday, August 8. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $8900 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cowen & Co.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) stake by 24,834 shares to 26,914 valued at $798,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Avalara Inc stake by 5,500 shares and now owns 8,722 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com accumulated 26 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership owns 23,036 shares. Loews holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 16,713 shares. Sequoia Financial Advisors Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). The Japan-based Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc stated it has 514,053 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. 3,000 are owned by Coastline. Dnb Asset Management As invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Proffitt & Goodson Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 2 shares. 11,975 were reported by Kingfisher Capital Ltd Llc. United Fire Group stated it has 0.04% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Sphera Funds Mngmt Limited holds 0.27% or 40,000 shares. Eos Mgmt LP has 0.01% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 268 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Prns holds 49 shares or 0% of its portfolio. West Coast Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).