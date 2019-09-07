Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Value Declined While Loudon Investment Management Raised Holding by $399,685; Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Cut Its Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Position by $4.13 Million; Stock Declined

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 22.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 67,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 237,353 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.68 million, down from 305,043 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.79% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.05M shares traded or 194.12% up from the average. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |; 02/05/2018 – MERIT IN WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH NINEPOINT MEDICAL; 16/03/2018 Merit Medical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 9,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 45,042 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, up from 35,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $38.71. About 1.85 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06B and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 45,944 shares to 323,375 shares, valued at $17.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Industrial Logistics Properties by 180,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 715,876 shares, and has risen its stake in American Business Bk La Cali (AMBZ).

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.24 million for 15.95 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $200,000 activity.

