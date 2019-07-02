Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Price Declined While Capital Wealth Planning Has Decreased Its Holding by $516,215; Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) Shareholder Swift Run Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Swift Run Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The (GS) by 42.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swift Run Capital Management Llc bought 10,180 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,879 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 23,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swift Run Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $206.86. About 2.46 million shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 19.48% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 07/05/2018 – California Resources at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10; 04/05/2018 – Ex-Trump aide Dina Powell will join Goldman Sachs’ most powerful division; 08/03/2018 – PE Hub: Goldman is said to spend $100 mln on Clarity Money; 17/03/2018 – Review & Preview Follow-Up — A Return Visit to Earlier Stories: Next Goldman CEO Must Fix Trading — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – Goldman Aims to Boost Business Managing Cash for Big Companies; 10/05/2018 – GOLDMAN AMERICAS FINANCE CO-HEADS SPEAK ON BLOOMBERG TV; 21/03/2018 – Major banks earned more in metals than oil last year; 12/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs appears to have found its next CEO as David Solomon named Blankfein’s top lieutenant; 27/04/2018 – KINIKSA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC, J.P. MORGAN, JMP SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 17/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs 1Q FICC Rev $2.07B

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 19,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $41.4. About 5.41 million shares traded or 45.94% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 12/03/2018 – U.S. farmers seek approval of $1.51 bln GMO corn settlement with Syngenta; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hap Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 12,603 shares. Johnson Fincl Group invested 0.24% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Twin Tree Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 51,991 shares. Swiss Comml Bank accumulated 1.87M shares or 0.09% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 15,000 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Division holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 28,309 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.55% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership accumulated 6,207 shares. Victory reported 0.73% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Public Sector Pension Board has 46,805 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc accumulated 2,524 shares. State Street has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Dimensional Fund Lp has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Zacks Investment Management reported 340,082 shares. Assets Invest Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.22% or 30,830 shares.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.52 million for 15.00 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6,188 shares to 44,082 shares, valued at $4.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP) by 3,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,170 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542. 60,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Beyond Meat Was the Vegan IPO You’d Been Waiting For, but It Won’t Be the Last of Its Kind – The Motley Fool” on May 26, 2019, also Barrons.com with their article: “Raymond James on Fastenal: Continuing Strong Buy – Barron’s” published on February 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADM considers ethanol spinoff as first-quarter profit falls on severe weather – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ADM Named to Most Admired Company List for 11th Consecutive Year – Business Wire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

More notable recent The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: Stocks Have a No-Fun Friday – Nasdaq” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Crypto News: Twitch Enables Bitcoin Payments, Goldman Sachs Might Launch a Digital Token – The Motley Fool” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “All 18 banks pass first part of Fed’s stress tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GS shares while 358 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 288 raised stakes. 242.16 million shares or 7.41% less from 261.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated has invested 0.08% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Moreover, Hightower Advsr Lc has 0.1% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 77,407 shares. Qvt Financial Limited Partnership has invested 0.92% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Bancorporation Of New York Mellon invested in 0.22% or 4.10 million shares. Numerixs Invest Techs invested in 3,810 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Grassi Inv Mngmt holds 35,240 shares or 1% of its portfolio. New York-based Meyer Handelman Co has invested 0.25% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). The Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.8% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Utah Retirement Systems holds 0.25% or 65,816 shares in its portfolio. Rockshelter Cap Mgmt Lc holds 38,745 shares or 2.58% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs Grp Inc holds 39,518 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments has 0.04% invested in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 25,027 shares. Lee Danner And Bass reported 0.39% stake. Paradigm Asset Company Llc reported 0% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Diversified Tru Communication has invested 0.06% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS).