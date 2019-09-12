Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Declined While Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Position by $924,000; Olin (OLN) Stake Held by Proxima Capital Management Llc

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 243,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.94M, up from 220,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.30 billion market cap company. It closed at $41.05 lastly. It is down 13.24% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM); 01/05/2018 – ADM Sees Crop Trading Revival on Higher Global Volumes, Margins; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM, Bunge Have Stalled; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B

Proxima Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Olin Corp (OLN) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proxima Capital Management Llc bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% . The hedge fund held 282,000 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.18M, up from 265,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proxima Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Olin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.35. About 39,758 shares traded. Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) has declined 30.43% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical OLN News: 07/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Olin Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Olin Corp Announces a $500 M Shr Buyback Authorization; 22/05/2018 – REG-Aktia Bank plc: Managers’ transactions — Sam Olin- as part of the share-based incentive scheme; 08/05/2018 – Olin Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 01/05/2018 – OLIN 1Q ADJ EBITDA $240.3M, EST. $244.4M; 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/04/2018 – Olin Corporation First Quarter Earnings Conference Call Announcement; 14/05/2018 – Olin at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at UBS Mini Conference May 21

Proxima Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $74.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 97,000 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $4.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Constellium Nv (NYSE:CSTM) by 155,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,000 shares, and cut its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor Corp (NYSE:MX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold OLN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 145.07 million shares or 1.97% less from 147.98 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.28M were accumulated by Northern Tru Corp. 151,481 are held by Ny State Teachers Retirement System. 329 are held by Cwm Limited Liability. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Co reported 31,742 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0.06% or 6.97M shares. 68,149 are held by Pnc Fincl Grp. Barclays Pcl owns 75,168 shares. Alps Advsr owns 0.01% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 33,937 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 0.82% invested in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN) for 1.34 million shares. Macquarie Group Ltd owns 4.22 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 53,350 shares. Aperio Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 91,337 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.02% in Olin Corporation (NYSE:OLN). Kensico Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 7.80M shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $716,852 activity. Smith Vince J bought 5,000 shares worth $85,000. Shares for $178,490 were bought by BUNCH C ROBERT on Wednesday, August 7. 250 shares were bought by Shipp Earl L, worth $4,479 on Tuesday, August 6. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $234,882 was made by Sutton Scott McDougald on Friday, August 23. 2,000 shares were bought by Alderman Heidi S, worth $33,374 on Wednesday, August 21.

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 10,400 shares to 75,500 shares, valued at $11.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 1.24M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 936,117 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godsey And Gibb Associates reported 1.88% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Moreover, Johnson Financial Grp Inc has 0.18% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 50,565 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 0.05% or 44,205 shares. Sta Wealth Mngmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 1.33 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Jnba Advsr reported 3,190 shares. Kistler accumulated 500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 6,887 are held by City Holdg Communications. Arvest Comml Bank Trust Division owns 0.79% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 283,689 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Lc holds 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 2.47M shares. 317,111 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fincl Bank Of America De invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,260 shares. First Commonwealth Pa holds 0.17% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 6,931 shares. Focused Wealth accumulated 175 shares.

