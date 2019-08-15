Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stock Declined While Magnetar Financial Trimmed Stake by $340,474; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding Has Increased by Cypress Asset Management Inc

Cypress Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Asset Management Inc bought 283 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,758 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.69 million, up from 3,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $61.38 during the last trading session, reaching $1762.96. About 4.89M shares traded or 30.76% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 16/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon warehouse workers pee into bottles to avoid wasting time: undercover investigator; 19/03/2018 – Adweek: Amazon Is Finding It Must Learn About Its Customers to Succeed in Retail; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Japan probe tests antitrust doctrine in new era; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 01/05/2018 – Australia’s Mall Owners Gird Themselves For Battle With Amazon; 01/05/2018 – Surviving Amazon and the Technology a Danish CEO Says Can Do It; 14/05/2018 – Amazon will adopt a ‘Rooney Rule’ to increase board diversity after its initial opposition sparked employee outrage; 05/03/2018 – Amazon Targets PayPal Strategy in Forging Bank Partnerships; 24/04/2018 – Swatch Group CEO Nick Hayek told CNBC that Alibaba does better at fighting fakes than its American counterpart, Amazon

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 8,281 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 16,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.50% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4.

Cypress Asset Management Inc, which manages about $294.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 11,290 shares to 15,095 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,009 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 18,183 shares to 23,854 shares, valued at $879,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Patterson Companies Inc (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 36,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,498 shares, and has risen its stake in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN).

