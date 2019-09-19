Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Boosted by Godsey & Gibb Associates; As United Technologies (UTX) Market Value Declined, Foster & Motley Trimmed Holding

Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 5.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought 16,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 319,959 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.05M, up from 303,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $41.08. About 965,105 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adjusted Segment Operating Profit $717M; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADM)

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 5,321 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 59,479 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.74M, down from 64,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 692,579 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: M&A: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23b Rockwell Collins deal – sources – The Edge Markets; 25/05/2018 – Thales eyes bolt-on M&A but not chasing scale of U.S. rivals; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Sees Spending About $75B With U.S. Suppliers Over Next Five Years; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N RAISES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW TO $6.95 TO $7.15; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Outlook; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: CO. REPATRIATED $3.8B OF OVERSEAS CASH IN 1Q; 12/03/2018 – WASHINGTON UTC STAFF, AVISTA/HYDRO ONE IN SETTLEMENT TALKS

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 17.14 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About United Technologies Corporation (UTX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Top Pentagon Official Has “No Major Concerns” With Raytheon-UTC Deal – Yahoo Finance” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Collins Aerospace to support C-130H modifications – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: United Technologies Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Remember Your History When It Comes to United Technologies Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $713.30 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,113 shares to 13,621 shares, valued at $1.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) by 6,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,784 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Intrust National Bank Na holds 0.05% or 1,564 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). White Pine Inv owns 42,694 shares. Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 0.33% or 10,793 shares in its portfolio. Davy Asset Management holds 1.09% or 25,995 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards National Bank Trust accumulated 11,912 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 2,895 were accumulated by Sand Hill Llc. Oakmont has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv holds 1,135 shares. Vigilant Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Palisade Asset Management Ltd Com stated it has 72,860 shares. Cadinha Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Liberty Management Inc invested in 1.42% or 24,268 shares. Maryland Capital holds 0.04% or 2,855 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 51,104 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM manipulated cash ethanol market, lawsuit alleges – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Size matters. Big US farms get even bigger amid China trade war – StreetInsider.com” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Godsey & Gibb Associates, which manages about $634.16 million and $694.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 3,570 shares to 104,180 shares, valued at $17.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 181,784 shares, and cut its stake in Southern First Bancshares In (NASDAQ:SFST).