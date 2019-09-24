Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shareholder Soros Fund Management Increased Its Stake by $6.00 Million; As Ameresco (AMRC) Share Price Declined, Bandera Partners Boosted Stake by $3.97 Million

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 21.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 850,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.68 million, up from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $40.2. About 1.03M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 29/03/2018 – FOCUS-Pressure builds on Bunge with struggle to give up sugar; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NEW DIRECTOR MICHAEL S. BURKE ELECTED

Bandera Partners Llc increased its stake in Ameresco Inc (AMRC) by 70.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc bought 283,684 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.63% . The hedge fund held 683,684 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Ameresco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $751.43 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 176,018 shares traded or 59.10% up from the average. Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) has risen 11.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRC News: 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q Rev $211.1M; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier Inducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 28/03/2018 – Ameresco’s Senior Project Developer Jim Bier lnducted into Solid Waste Association of North America (SWANA) Hall of Flame; 06/03/2018 – Ameresco 4Q EPS 52c; 05/03/2018 Ameresco Partners with Junction City School District for Energy Savings Performance Contract; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q Rev $167.4M; 14/05/2018 – Ameresco, Inc. Completes Purchase of the Assets of Metro Washington, DC-based JVP Engineers, P.C; 01/05/2018 – Ameresco 1Q EPS 15c; 23/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING Ameresco’s Woodland Meadows Landfill State-of-the-Art Gas to Energy Facility Now Open

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Salem Invest Counselors owns 100 shares. Conning Inc, Connecticut-based fund reported 185,478 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pnc Fincl Gp owns 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 253,634 shares. Duncker Streett stated it has 4,085 shares. Nomura Holding Inc stated it has 26,017 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru reported 5,823 shares. Hightower Advisors owns 326,734 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gateway Advisers Llc holds 0.01% or 21,284 shares. Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs holds 119,887 shares or 2.84% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Limited reported 0.06% stake. Korea reported 1,400 shares.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 6.50M shares to 21.50M shares, valued at $36.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Etsy Inc by 56,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,300 shares, and cut its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (Prn).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G.

