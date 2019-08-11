Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shareholder Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $588,670; Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding Has Upped by Saybrook Capital

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Verizon Communications (VZ) by 7.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 8,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 122,642 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 114,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Verizon Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.78. About 8.54 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 24/04/2018 – Verizon 1Q Rev $31.8B; 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – Light Reading: Verizon, Cisco Lab Test ‘Information-Centric Networking’; 20/03/2018 – Verizon Retiree-Shareholders Seek to Curb Above Market Executive Pay, Punish Misconduct; 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 07/03/2018 – Paysafe Gears Up for an Exciting 2018 Verizon lndyCar Series Season; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 43.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company sold 13,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 17,655 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, down from 31,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.36. About 3.62 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Net $393M; 22/05/2018 – FITCH SAYS IT ANTICIPATES IMPACT OF RECENT COMMODITY PRICE VOLATILITY AND AN EVENTUAL TRADE DEAL WILL BE A NET NEUTRAL FOR BUNGE, ADM AND CARGILL; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES HISTORICAL TAX BILL DECLINING ON NEW TAX LAW; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G had bought 3,400 shares worth $124,899.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Archer Daniels Midland: Trade War Presents Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” on June 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Archer Daniels Midland Co. ramps up early retirement to reduce headcount – Benzinga” published on April 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “US confirms light soy, wheat, pork sales to China before latest tariff threats – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US Midwest farm economy hit hard by record floods: Fed banks – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $22.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 35,424 shares to 281,005 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4,835 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,876 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Robecosam Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 20,656 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc has 104,326 shares. Bowling Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.48% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Monetary Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 3,500 shares. Evergreen Cap Ltd Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,648 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny accumulated 1.67% or 72,444 shares. United Kingdom-based Uss Mgmt Limited has invested 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 800 shares. 404,198 were reported by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0.63% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Citizens Bancshares owns 62,335 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 118,074 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Com invested in 0.3% or 469,131 shares. Nomura holds 0.03% or 177,076 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon Software-Defined Interconnect enables Private IP network connectivity in minutes – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon: 7 Reasons To Turn Bearish – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon: Struggles To Persist – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon to redeem select Verizon InterNotes® due 2022-2029 NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Saybrook Capital, which manages about $230.72 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 2,150 shares to 46,336 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nestle Sa (NSRGY) by 7,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,012 shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell International Inc (NYSE:HON).