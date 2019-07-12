Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Shareholder Capital Wealth Planning Trimmed Its Position as Shares Declined; Ledyard National Bank Has Boosted Eaton Plc (ETN) Stake by $339,840; Shares Rose

Capital Wealth Planning Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 61.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Wealth Planning Llc sold 12,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,668 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331,000, down from 19,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Wealth Planning Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 1.12 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help restore the Amazon?; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.76B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $81.02. About 501,077 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 EPS, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $385.83M for 15.16 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29. Felsinger Donald E had bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M on Thursday, February 7.

Capital Wealth Planning Llc, which manages about $380.53 million and $152.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 12,380 shares to 18,915 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 2,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).