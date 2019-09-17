Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Share Value Declined While State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company Trimmed Stake by $65.31 Million; Utah Retirement Systems Has Decreased Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake as Shares Rose

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in General Mtrs Co (GM) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 9,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.10% . The institutional investor held 237,745 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.16M, down from 247,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in General Mtrs Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.25% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.21. About 15.57M shares traded or 105.73% up from the average. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 23/03/2018 – Automakers launch online tool to look up car recall; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES GENERAL MOTOR FINANCIAL’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM P-3; 23/05/2018 – Boston Metro: Source: Earnie Stewart frontrunner for USSF GM role; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – MARIO SPANGENBERG, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST OPERATIONS, HAS ELECTED TO RETIRE JULY 1; 16/04/2018 – GM bans business trips to South Korea amid labor discord; 06/03/2018 – The auto plant that GM wants to close in South Korea requires nearly 60 hours to make a vehicle. Toyota Motor can make one in 24 hours and Ford needs only 21 hours; 20/04/2018 – GM KOREA, UNION FAIL TO REACH WAGE DEAL – GM KOREA SPOKESMAN; 02/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA AIR RESOURCES BOARD CHAIR NICHOLS SAYS EPA DECISION ON VEHICLE FUEL-EFFICIENCY STANDARDS IS “POLITICALLY MOTIVATED” AND WILL HARM ENVIRONMENT; 15/03/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – ORION PLANT WILL CONTINUE TO BUILD CHEVROLET BOLT EV AND SONIC AS WELL AS CRUISE AV; 20/04/2018 – GM Korea will continue talks with union until Monday afternoon

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 2.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company sold 1.63 million shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 54.66M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.23 billion, down from 56.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $41.96. About 2.50M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 03/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: CSG-10 Bids Farewell to Rear Adm. Paparo, Welcomes Rear Adm. Meier during Change of Command; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Expected to Win Regulatory Approval to Boost Bunge Stake; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, which manages about $80.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 334,165 shares to 10.35 million shares, valued at $2.05B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.45 million for 13.45 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,489 shares to 149,877 shares, valued at $11.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 49 investors sold GM shares while 269 reduced holdings.

Analysts await General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.89 earnings per share, up 1.07% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.87 per share. GM’s profit will be $2.70B for 4.92 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.64 actual earnings per share reported by General Motors Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.