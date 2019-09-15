Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Share Value Declined While Amalgamated Bank Has Upped by $368,880 Its Stake; As Berkley W R (WRB) Share Price Rose, Uss Investment Management LTD Has Upped Its Position by $3.39 Million

Uss Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Berkley W R Corp (WRB) by 37.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Uss Investment Management Ltd bought 52,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 193,049 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.72M, up from 140,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Uss Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Berkley W R Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 9,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 79,961 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.26M, up from 70,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $41.63. About 3.60M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 25/05/2018 – ADM COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS

Uss Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $9.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) by 23,800 shares to 212,300 shares, valued at $24.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 40,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 232,428 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0% or 53 shares. Petrus Lta has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv invested in 220,738 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Prudential Pcl holds 0.23% or 1.88M shares. 502 were reported by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. Mackay Shields Llc invested in 0.03% or 98,493 shares. 7,334 are held by 1St Source Bancorporation. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.07% stake. Fairfield Bush And has invested 3.64% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Magnetar Finance Ltd Llc reported 21,897 shares. 32,433 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt Co. Axa holds 0.12% or 752,188 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Limited Liability accumulated 18,240 shares. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Com stated it has 32,731 shares.

Amalgamated Bank, which manages about $4.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mettler (NYSE:MTD) by 479 shares to 3,251 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,483 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,916 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 5,457 shares valued at $199,990 was made by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.