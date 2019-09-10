Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Market Valuation Declined While Magnetar Financial Cut Position by $340,474; Vision Capital Management Boosted Its United Parcel Service Cl B (UPS) Position

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 8,281 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 16,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.72B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $39.67. About 2.43M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS TO SUPPORT NEW STRUCTURE; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 17/05/2018 – Global Food Thickeners: Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Cargill, lngredion, CP Kelco, Darling Ingredients, and ADM are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 09/03/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DISCUSSIONS HAD BEEN MOVING SLOWLY BECAUSE OF DELIBERATIONS ON ANTITRUST ISSUES – WSJ, CITING; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up

Vision Capital Management Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (UPS) by 117.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vision Capital Management Inc bought 5,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 10,349 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16M, up from 4,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $121.66. About 2.83M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 16/04/2018 – GEORGE WILLIS NAMED UPS PRESIDENT OF U.S. OPS MYRON GRAY TO; 21/03/2018 – Hong Kong Monetary Authority Ups Base Rate to 2% Vs 1.75% Following Fed Increase; 26/04/2018 – UPS: PRICING REVIEW WILL BE PART OF TRANSFORMATION PROCESS; 21/03/2018 – GERALD HARVEY UPS VOTING STAKE IN HARVEY NORMAN TO 30.51%; 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AAA’ On Mtn Rec&Cons Auth, CA AsmtDist2 Bnds; 04/04/2018 – UPS SEES COMPANIES SHIFTING SOURCE LOCATIONS TO AVOID TARIFFS; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Consorcio de Transportes de Bizkaia To ‘A+’;Otlk Pos

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $427.02 million for 12.71 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Ag holds 74,591 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Corp reported 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 23,131 shares. Cohen & Steers reported 178,777 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 41,217 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Incorporated Lc stated it has 733 shares. First Advisors Lp invested in 1.79M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Communications has invested 0.4% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Utd Automobile Association reported 392,716 shares. Stanley holds 0.33% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 31,596 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability reported 9,121 shares stake. Bar Harbor Trust Service owns 3.16% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 131,611 shares. Horrell Cap has 0.03% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,350 shares. Wealthcare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,343 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 2.16M are owned by Fil.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $199,990 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortive Corp by 650 shares to 4,565 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In (Prn) by 650,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.78 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT).

