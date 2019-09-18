Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder Zacks Investment Management Trimmed Stake; Aristeia Capital Position in Constellium Nv (CSTM) Boosted by $1.14 Million

Zacks Investment Management decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 14.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management sold 50,648 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 289,434 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.81 million, down from 340,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $41.42. About 830,739 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 16/05/2018 – ADM CFO YOUNG COMMENTS AT N.Y. CONFERENCE; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 05/03/2018 Investor Continental Grain to Pressure Bunge to Sell Itself; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 79.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 114,495 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The hedge fund held 258,495 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.60 million, up from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.39. About 464,044 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Rev EUR1.39B; 27/04/2018 – Constellium posts Annual General Meeting Materials; 17/05/2018 – Constellium Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM SAYS U.S. TREASURY EXTENSION OF RUSAL SANCTION DEADLINE TO OCTOBER GIVES AMPLE TIME FOR INDUSTRY TO REORGANISE FLOWS; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 05/05/2018 – WV MetroSources: Capito visits Jackson County based Constellium; 26/04/2018 – Constellium says extension of Rusal deadline good for aluminium sector

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Prn) by 4.09 million shares to 58.30 million shares, valued at $71.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (Put) (GLD) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 550,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 15.22% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.92 per share. ADM’s profit will be $434.44 million for 13.28 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 30.00% EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $124,899 on Tuesday, August 6.