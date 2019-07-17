Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder Soros Fund Management Has Increased Position; Ctrip Com Intl LTD (CTRP) Position Held by Wasatch Advisors Inc

Soros Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Soros Fund Management Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.19M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Soros Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $40.38. About 574,830 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF INDUSTRIAS DE ACEITE S.A. (“FINO”) AND THE ASSIGNMENT OF THE PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ADM-SAO S.A. (“SAO”); 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 23/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-EU faces biodiesel import surge after anti-dumping duty ends; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS ETHANOL MAY BE PRODUCT CHINA USES TO EASE TRADE SPAT; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 11/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluation of ADM Soft Tissue Reinforcement; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER

Wasatch Advisors Inc increased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (CTRP) by 3.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc bought 57,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $69.04 million, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.98. About 1.64M shares traded. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 9.77% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 22/05/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL LTD – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE RMB1.81 (US$0.29); 02/04/2018 – Ctrip Named Silkroad’s Official Sponsor and Exclusive Travel Services Provider; 16/04/2018 – Report on Customized Travel in Europe officially released at Budapest Business Summit; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip.com 4Q EPS 14c; 11/05/2018 – Ctrip participates in “Be Yourself: Pledge for Progress” to foster women’s empowerment within the workplace; 15/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Quarterly profit for China’s leading online travel company Ctrip.com International dropped from last year as Beijing’s restriction on bundling products weighed on sales amid increasing competition in the domestic market; 15/05/2018 – DUQUESNE REDUCED MSFT, CTRP, WDAY, STMP, NKTR IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – China’s Ctrip would welcome chance to list at home via depositary receipts -CEO

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt has 32,433 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 657,873 shares. Reilly Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 104,948 shares. Gideon Advisors Inc stated it has 0.35% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Co owns 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 79,904 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 260,437 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Proshare Ltd Company accumulated 1.73M shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 31,016 shares. Argi Inv Svcs Ltd Liability Co reported 20,719 shares stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc accumulated 0% or 880 shares. Godsey And Gibb Associate stated it has 303,699 shares or 1.99% of all its holdings. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.19% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 33,663 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 was made by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by Felsinger Donald E.

Soros Fund Management Llc, which manages about $4.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 275,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $12.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI).