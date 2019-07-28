Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Its Holding; Laurion Capital Management LP Raised Its Stake in United Parcel Service (Put) (UPS) as Share Value Declined

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 180.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 196,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 304,850 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.15 million, up from 108,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – STEFANO RETTORE HAS BEEN NAMED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT AND PRESIDENT, ORIGINATION; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 22/03/2018 – BBRAZIL CENTRAL BANK SUBMITS APPT OF NEW ADM DIRECTOR TO TEMER; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 49C

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) (UPS) by 4300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 43,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 44,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.97% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.58. About 8.51M shares traded or 154.75% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 10/04/2018 – FITCH: EMEA AUTOS BREAK-UPS SUPPORT FINANCIALS, HURT DIVERSITY; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Hellenic Telecommunications To ‘BB’; Outlook Pos; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO: VOLUNTARY BUYOUTS ‘FIRST OF MANY’ EFFORTS TO CUT COSTS; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON UPS PRODUCTION GROWTH FORECAST TO 2-3%/YR THROUGH 2022; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – UPS Delivers 1Q 2018 EPS of $1.55, Up 17%; 13/03/2018 – Apple, Google see reputation of corporate brands tumble in survey; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON, UPS SAID TO PUSH FOR STRETCHED A330-900NEO FOR CARGO; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Jim Barber Chief Operating Officer, Appoints Nando Cesarone President, International

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Shares for $1.00 million were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R. Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Thursday, February 7.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 8,990 shares to 97,460 shares, valued at $6.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 31,790 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,650 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.