Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder Magnetar Financial Decreased Its Holding by $340,474 as Stock Price Declined; Timessquare Capital Management Has Upped Stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by $965,200

Magnetar Financial Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 48.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc sold 7,918 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 8,281 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $357,000, down from 16,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $37.93. About 2.12 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 23/05/2018 – Brazil withholds corn subsidies owed to farmers, grain handlers; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Segment Oper Pft $704M; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 01/05/2018 – ADM CFO RAY YOUNG MAKES COMMENTS ON OILSEEDS; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing

Timessquare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timessquare Capital Management Llc bought 50,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.58 million, up from 2.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timessquare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Matador Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 1.46 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Timessquare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $20.35B and $12.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 276,150 shares to 1.69M shares, valued at $91.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Lt (NYSE:RNR) by 119,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Matador Resources Co (MTDR) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Commentators Are Wrong; It’s More The 10-Year Rate Than Inversion. Also, I Like Dick’s Sporting Goods – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Share Price Volatility Should You Expect For Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Matador Resources outlines plans to cut drilling activity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $596,099 activity. 2,000 shares valued at $33,560 were bought by Hairford Matthew V on Friday, June 7. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of stock. 8,000 shares were bought by Foran Joseph Wm, worth $120,400. 1,500 Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares with value of $22,425 were bought by Macalik Robert T. Shares for $54,933 were bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. Adams Craig N also bought $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 0.02% or 74,380 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 18,249 shares. Cushing Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Automobile Association accumulated 34,448 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Invesco has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Shell Asset Mngmt Com, a Netherlands-based fund reported 11,664 shares. One Trading Lp accumulated 13,295 shares or 0% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 5,028 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 19,487 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 3.32M shares or 0.1% of the stock. King Luther Mgmt holds 168,425 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management owns 472,187 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Getting Richer With Archer – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ADM, Cargill to swap Midwest grain elevators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Archer Daniels Midland declares $0.35 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 22,225 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Moody Financial Bank Tru Division accumulated 100 shares. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 8,038 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 469,131 shares. Hl Financial Serv Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Portland Glob Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,529 shares. Cullen Mngmt Ltd Company reported 122,978 shares. The Connecticut-based Hartford Mgmt has invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 344,839 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation holds 0.08% or 739,417 shares in its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Service Ma has invested 0.21% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 0.57% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Company accumulated 239,197 shares. Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74B and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cigna Corp New by 37,306 shares to 106,050 shares, valued at $17.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 5,973 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 6,000 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares with value of $256,542 were bought by Young Ray G.