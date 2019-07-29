Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder Kwmg Decreased Its Position by $2.04 Million as Market Value Declined; As Dollar Tree (DLTR) Market Valuation Rose, Forte Capital Lifted Stake by $433,125

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 47,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,037 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 51,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.08 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 07/03/2018 – “The greatest concern in the Indo-Pacific is the diminishment of the rules-based order,” Adm. Swift said in a goodbye press conference; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS $30M HIT IN 2Q DUE TO CHINESE SORGHUM SPAT; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ELEVATION MARGINS TO REMAIN ROBUST THROUGH THE YEAR; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO

Forte Capital Llc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 14.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forte Capital Llc bought 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,257 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, up from 29,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forte Capital Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $106.1. About 1.50 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 5.63% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.20% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 21/03/2018 – EEOC: Dollar Tree Stores Sued by EEOC For Pregnancy Discrimination; 07/03/2018 – Soft forecast deals a blow to Dollar Tree; 07/03/2018 Dollar Tree 4Q Net $1.04B; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – FISCAL 2018 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES ESTIMATES BASED ON LOW SINGLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN SAME-STORE SALES & 3.7% SQUARE FOOTAGE GROWTH; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE IN CREDIT PACTS FOR $2.03B SR CREDIT LINES; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,334 shares to 77,690 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) by 22,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,781 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29. 6,000 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $256,542 on Monday, April 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru Comm stated it has 320 shares. Farmers Bancorp holds 635 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com stated it has 58,430 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Royal London Asset Mngmt stated it has 225,575 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 33,663 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Trust Co Of Vermont has 500 shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 73,059 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 104,326 shares. Palladium Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership invested in 0.25% or 1.28 million shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 657,873 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Washington State Bank stated it has 713 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.11% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested in 287 shares.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insider Buys Of The Week: ADM, AT&T, JPMorgan And More – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why You Should Care About Archer-Daniels-Midland Companyâ€™s (NYSE:ADM) Low Return On Capital – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019, Fool.com published: “Investing in Chicago Stocks – Motley Fool” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What To Know Before Buying Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 38.24% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $352.90 million for 16.11 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.96% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dollar Tree And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: JKG, MSI, AZO, DLTR – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Is Dollar Tree A Bargain Stock After Q4 Earnings? – Benzinga” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Check Out Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Probability to Beat Q4 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Thursday Sector Laggards: Services, Energy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Forte Capital Llc, which manages about $660.10M and $277.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 26,136 shares to 94,413 shares, valued at $7.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Invest Board owns 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 19,825 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 4,731 shares. Sigma Planning Corp accumulated 5,050 shares. Starr has invested 0.73% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Regions Fin Corp stated it has 1,556 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Federated Pa invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ameriprise Fincl has invested 0.04% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Suntrust Banks Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 16,740 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 56,959 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Of Vermont reported 1,781 shares. Enterprise Finance invested in 63 shares or 0% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Ltd Company reported 2,050 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 187,175 shares.