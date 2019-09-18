Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Lifted Stake by $3.94 Million; Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) Holder Alphaone Investment Services Has Trimmed Its Stake by $649,760 as Market Value Declined

Alphaone Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Natural Gas Services Group (NGS) by 49.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc sold 40,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 40,904 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $675,000, down from 81,514 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Natural Gas Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.56 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $13.5. About 9,361 shares traded. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) has declined 26.92% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.92% the S&P500. Some Historical NGS News: 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QlAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 08/03/2018 – NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Global NGS In Agrigenomics Market Analysis & Forecast, 2017-2021 Focus on Application (Crops and Livestock) & Product Type (Kits and Consumables, Instruments and Others) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – DIAXONHIT SA ALEHT.PA – IN 2018, TO SIGN NEW DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENTS TO OFFER PRODUCTS SUCH AS NGS; 22/05/2018 – SomaGenics Launches Its RealSeq®-biofluids Kit and Advances Liquid Biopsy Development With New NIH Funding for cf-miRNA NGS Technology; 12/03/2018 – QIAGEN and Natera Partner to Develop Cutting-Edge Genetic Testing Assays for Use on QIAGEN’s GeneReader NGS System; 08/03/2018 Natural Gas Services 4Q EPS $1.42; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: ctDNA Dynamic Monitoring and Its Role of Prognosis in Stage II to IIIA NSCLC by NGS; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH – WILL NO LONGER PROVIDE ONCOTYPE SEQ LIQUID SELECT TEST OR FURTHER INVEST IN NON-PROPRIETARY NGS-BASED PANELS

John G Ullman & Associates Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 419.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc bought 98,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.98M, up from 23,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.53. About 139,558 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS MAY `NEVER’ RETURN TO HISTORICAL RANGES IN ORIGINATION; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S `VERY CONFIDENT’ ON PROSPECTS AMID TRADE OUTLOOK; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS; 01/05/2018 – ADM Sees Crop Trading Revival on Higher Global Volumes, Margins; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hm Payson And accumulated 3,537 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management invested in 28,111 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins owns 3,600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corp holds 593,581 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Ltd owns 8,450 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Cibc World reported 446,239 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Principal Fincl stated it has 953,411 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Whittier, a California-based fund reported 3,516 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 0.63% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 57,274 shares. D E Shaw And owns 0.09% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.69M shares. Legal General Gru Incorporated Public Limited holds 0.1% or 4.38 million shares. Ftb, Tennessee-based fund reported 2,037 shares. Mariner Limited Company, a Kansas-based fund reported 10,784 shares.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. Shares for $199,990 were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Tuesday, August 6.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $568.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elmira Savings Bank F S (NASDAQ:ESBK) by 39,829 shares to 243,021 shares, valued at $3.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) by 200,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,100 shares, and cut its stake in Halliburton Co Hldg (NYSE:HAL).

Investors sentiment is 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 6 investors sold NGS shares while 21 reduced holdings. only 11 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 11.32 million shares or 0.44% less from 11.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co owns 22,286 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). 256,581 were reported by Spitfire Cap Limited Liability. D E Shaw owns 42,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Franklin has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 25,710 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 31,400 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 135,794 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). Bridgeway Mgmt owns 170,464 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 18,165 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS). California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 19,550 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Vanguard stated it has 0% in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS).

Analysts await Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. NGS’s profit will be $396,809 for 112.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.