Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Upped Holding; Lionstone Capital Management Increased Position in Six Flags Entmt New (SIX) by $2.33 Million as Stock Price Declined

Lionstone Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (SIX) by 26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc bought 47,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.93% . The hedge fund held 230,224 shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.36 million, up from 182,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Six Flags Entmt Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 174,872 shares traded. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE:SIX) has declined 18.03% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical SIX News: 24/04/2018 – Six Flags: Repurchased 1.3M Shrs for $81M; 26/03/2018 – CREDIT PACT AMENDMENT REDUCES SIX FLAGS’ BORROWING RATE; 06/04/2018 – Public Investment Fund Announces Agreement with Six Flags; 26/03/2018 – Credit Agreement Amendment Reduces Six Flags’ Borrowing Rate; 24/04/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – REMAIN FOCUSED ON EXCEEDING $600 MLN OF MODIFIED EBITDA IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – Six Flags Hosts National Hiring Day; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Six Flags’ Ratings Are Unchanged Following $39 Million Add On Term Loan B; 06/04/2018 – PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND SAYS THE SIX FLAGS-BRANDED THEME PARK IN QIDDIYA IS EXPECTED TO OPEN IN 2022; 22/03/2018 – Six Flags: New Partnership Will Bring Branded Experiences to Six Flags Parks Throughout China

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 13.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co bought 7,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 62,335 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69M, up from 54,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.96. About 1.93M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 02/05/2018 – Bunge Is Still Open to Consolidation Even After ADM Talks End; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on rationale of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – VINCE MACCIOCCHI WILL EXPAND HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE AS HEAD OF NUTRITION; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider Felsinger Donald E bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M. Shares for $1.00M were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Saudi Arabia to start next phase of flour mill privatization – StreetInsider.com” published on July 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Archer Daniels Midland Co. ramps up early retirement to reduce headcount – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Trade headwinds hit Archer Daniels Midland – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,830 shares to 2,018 shares, valued at $270,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,116 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,347 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Pension Ser owns 0.12% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 710,058 shares. Verity And Verity Limited Company reported 0.53% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Homrich Berg stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 450 shares in its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 7,603 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 193,317 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Secor Lp stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Stanley accumulated 0.33% or 31,596 shares. Ghp Investment Advsr Inc holds 0.35% or 63,257 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Limited Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.40M shares. Capstone Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.01% or 18,007 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Invest Limited Co has 0.8% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 15,864 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 383,216 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md has 5.94M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss National Bank owns 1.87 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio.