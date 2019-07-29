Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holder Allstate Has Decreased Its Stake; Altavista Wealth Management Lifted Its Pfizer (PFE) Stake by $971,544; Stock Value Declined

Altavista Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 29.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc bought 23,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,094 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.34 million, up from 78,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $42.31. About 20.67M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – Top 3 today — #1 Pfizer heads to the Hudson, signs 20-year lease at posh new NYC headquarters $PFE @BrittanyMeiling; 15/05/2018 – FDA Granted Approval of Retacrit to Hospira Inc., a Pfizer Company; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER CONTINUES TO EVALUATE POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 17/05/2018 – Invacare Corporation Appoints Petra Danielsohn-Weil, PhD, to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 – Dan R. Littman Elected to Pfizer’s Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – FDA STAFF – REVIEW OF LILLY RHEUMATOID ARTHRITIS TREATMENT HAS IDENTIFIED SERIOUS SAFETY RISK OF THROMBOSIS NOT SEEN IN OTHER THERAPIES, ESPECIALLY PFIZER’S XELJANZ; 08/03/2018 – Pfizer is the latest big drug company to give up on neuroscience research; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Tafamidis for the Treatment of Patients with Transthyretin Cardiomyopathy

Allstate Corp decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 56.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allstate Corp sold 45,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,204 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52M, down from 80,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allstate Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.73. About 591,584 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Four New Business Segments to Be Reflected in Fincl Results Beginning With 1Q; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM to Take $30 Million Hit From U.S.-China Sorghum Trade Spat; 16/05/2018 – Bunge cuts biodiesel output in German refinery; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 27/04/2018 – BULGARIAN AGRICULTURE MINISTRY COMMENTS ON ADM ON WEBSITE; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 12/03/2018 – ADM Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. $2.51 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Felsinger Donald E. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 38.24% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $352.90M for 16.16 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual EPS reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.96% EPS growth.

Allstate Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 5,271 shares to 11,788 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Technology LP invested 0.63% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bb&T holds 52,505 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance has 56.29 million shares for 3.1% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia owns 256,052 shares. John G Ullman & Assocs reported 0.18% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Texas-based Moody National Bank Division has invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Personal Finance Services invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested in 38,520 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability reported 0.45% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Delta Asset Limited Liability Tn holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1,633 shares. Allstate owns 0.04% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 35,204 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 263,801 shares. 1St Source Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 8,840 shares. M&T Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 40,793 shares.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 6,618 shares to 26,750 shares, valued at $1.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division reported 510,317 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co owns 8,034 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Chatham Grp has 0.34% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 31,390 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Incorporated Ny owns 1.5% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 207,069 shares. Corda Inv Ltd Liability Company accumulated 648,918 shares. 2.88M were reported by Swedbank. Princeton Port Strategies Gru Limited Liability Com has 0.66% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 58,465 shares. Btr Cap invested in 1.59% or 194,630 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.01% or 107,663 shares. Lincoln Ltd Co holds 10,977 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Oak Assoc Limited Oh has 1.77% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 681,268 shares. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 655,261 shares. Hightower Advsrs holds 1.86M shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. First Light Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 8,469 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Amer National Registered Advisor Incorporated reported 48,723 shares.