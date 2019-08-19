Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Holder Hilton Capital Management Boosted Holding by $9.81 Million as Share Price Declined; First Quadrant LP Has Lifted Its Nrg Energy (NRG) Stake by $2.38 Million as Share Price Declined

First Quadrant LP increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 73.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Quadrant LP bought 56,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 133,326 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.66 million, up from 76,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Quadrant LP who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 1.97 million shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 21/05/2018 – NRG Energy Expects to Grant Initial Purchasers 30-Day Option to Buy Up to Additional $75M of Notes; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: NRG ENERGY $1.87B TLB REPRICING, LENDER CALL MARCH 9; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION WILL REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM LOAN BY 50 BASIS POINTS TO LIBOR +175 BASIS POINTS; 20/04/2018 – DJ NRG Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRG); 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.88; 05/04/2018 – FTC: 20180974: MIP Cleco Partners L.P.; NRG Energy, Inc

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) by 15733.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 228,133 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The hedge fund held 229,583 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.90M, up from 1,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $37.97. About 1.44 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 06/03/2018 – BANGKOK — China’s land reclamation and militarization of islands in the South China Sea lacks transparency and is causing angst in the Indo-Pacific region, according to Vice Adm. Philip Saywer, commander of the U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet. In a telephone briefing on Tuesday, one day after a U.S; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 24/04/2018 – Trump Administration Considers Adm. Harris for Seoul Ambassadorship; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – ADM Reorganizes as Agricultural Trading Battles Low Profits

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $256,542 was bought by Young Ray G.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Duncker Streett And invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc reported 0.01% stake. Northeast Invest holds 7,020 shares. Of Vermont reported 500 shares. Whitnell And has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 500 shares. Country Club Na holds 233,762 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Daiwa Secs holds 0.01% or 22,288 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Llc holds 79,904 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 15,534 were reported by Hodges Cap Mngmt Incorporated. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One has invested 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 128,496 are owned by Apg Asset Nv. Washington Mgmt holds 1.43% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 29,230 shares. Ghp Invest, Colorado-based fund reported 63,257 shares. Advisor Partners Ltd Company has invested 0.08% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) by 171,700 shares to 14,985 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM).

First Quadrant L P, which manages about $16.82 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 3,020 shares to 9,010 shares, valued at $9.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300 shares, and cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp Cl A (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) holds 44 shares. Oakworth Cap reported 37 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). The New Jersey-based Systematic Fincl Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.19% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 468,672 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 130,845 shares stake. State Street stated it has 13.80 million shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 428,234 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Kemnay Advisory Service accumulated 31,019 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0.07% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Lpl Ltd invested in 13,533 shares. Advisory Incorporated reported 7,778 shares. Asset One Limited has invested 0.03% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG).