Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) Stake Has Raised by Hgk Asset Management Inc; Waters Parkerson & Company Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $830,960; Market Valuation Rose

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 10,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 458,522 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.05M, up from 448,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES VOLUME RECOVERY IN DOWNSTREAM 2H DUE TO MAINTENANCE; 26/04/2018 – Shell writes off Groningen gas field on Dutch phase-out; 28/05/2018 – ENI, EXXON, OIL AND GAS PLAN OFFSHORE DRILLING IN PAKISTAN: APP; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – The Incredible Shrinking Exxon — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – Exxon Restarts PNG LNG Ahead of Schedule After Quake Outage; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SAYS NO CHANGE TO CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE; 29/03/2018 – Court Dismisses Exxon’s Effort to Block Climate Investigation

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 15,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,220 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.08 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM; 30/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Brazil’s commodities firms scramble to resume ops amid trucker protests; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 03/05/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ELEVEN INCUMBENT DIRECTORS WERE ALSO RE-ELECTED; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $2.51 million was made by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7. $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas-based Sta Wealth Ltd has invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bartlett And invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com reported 820,964 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 6,617 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 98,835 were reported by Ajo L P. Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 8,476 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 30,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 4.57 million shares. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 380 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap holds 10,630 shares. Country Club Trust Na reported 1.19% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Shelton invested 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hsbc Public Limited reported 422,773 shares stake. 6,030 were accumulated by Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 7,641 shares to 138,951 shares, valued at $6.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 13,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,097 shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communiti (NYSE:AVB).

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,643 shares to 356,779 shares, valued at $55.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,838 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullinan Associates Inc stated it has 1.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Great Lakes Limited Liability Company reported 73,292 shares stake. First Tru has invested 1.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Marietta Inv Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 59,096 shares. Crawford Counsel invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). R G Niederhoffer Cap Incorporated holds 2.13% or 2,900 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 167,563 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 7.65M shares. Mondrian Partners Limited has 769,312 shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 30,188 shares. Moreover, Terril Brothers has 0.29% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,255 shares. Florida-based Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Beach Investment Counsel Pa holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 33,940 shares. Cap Mngmt Associate Ny has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.75% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 11,419 shares.