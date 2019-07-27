Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) Holder Hgk Asset Management Boosted Its Holding by $684,560 as Market Valuation Declined; Hawk Ridge Management Stake In Louisiana Pac (LPX) Was Boosted

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (LPX) by 39.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 228,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 811,358 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.78 million, up from 582,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Louisiana Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.59. About 1.01 million shares traded. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) has declined 9.72% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPX News: 04/05/2018 – LP Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $200 MLN – $250 MLN; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer Entekr; 07/05/2018 – LOUISIANA-PACIFIC SAYS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018 RELATED TO EXPANSIONS IN SIDING BUSINESS, GROWTH, MAINTENANCE PROJECTS AND SOUTH AMERICAN EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – Residential Homebuilder Uses LP® SmartSide® Vertical Siding to Create Seamless Look & Reduce Labor Costs; 07/05/2018 – LP Invests $45 Million in Off-site Framing Manufacturer EntekraTM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPX); 17/04/2018 – Louisiana-Pacific May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 4 Yrs; 24/04/2018 – Washington-Based Remodeler and Homebuilder Updates His Own Home Using LP® SmartSide® Trim & Siding; 15/03/2018 Louisiana-Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Hgk Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midl (ADM) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hgk Asset Management Inc bought 15,920 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 134,220 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, up from 118,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hgk Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 2.06M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 05/03/2018 – Bunge’s Talks to Sell Itself to ADM Are Progressing at a Slow Pace; 20/04/2018 – ADM, Bunge Merger Talks Are Said to Have Ended Without Agreement; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 09/03/2018 – ADM TAKEOVER TALKS WITH BUNGE ARE SAID TO HAVE STALLED: DJ; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold LPX shares while 101 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 116.91 million shares or 0.80% less from 117.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.02% or 62,414 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Liability has 0% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 11,038 shares. Comml Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.03% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Morgan Stanley owns 209,783 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America De reported 0% stake. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.05% or 10,114 shares. Laurion Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 18,541 shares. Mckinley Management Ltd Liability Com Delaware holds 0% or 1,711 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.01% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Co reported 458,956 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.02% invested in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) for 176,248 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank invested 0% in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX). Macquarie Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 2.02M shares. Signaturefd Ltd invested in 511 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.07% or 2.95M shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) by 686,488 shares to 910,242 shares, valued at $7.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rmr Group Inc by 60,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,100 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 6,546 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 287 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.06% or 161,400 shares. Cwm Limited Co invested in 0.47% or 539,991 shares. Ftb Advsrs invested in 2,524 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.10 million were accumulated by Van Eck Corp. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio owns 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 328,204 shares. Stifel Financial Corporation accumulated 263,801 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Com has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 107,665 shares. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 104,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability invested in 0.49% or 16,973 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has invested 1.95% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Aristotle Capital Mgmt Limited Company reported 8,839 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 589,000 shares. Markel accumulated 1.06% or 1.46M shares.

Hgk Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.73B and $331.88M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 30,724 shares to 84,203 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Street Corp. (NYSE:STT) by 13,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,097 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00M. Felsinger Donald E bought 60,000 shares worth $2.51M.

