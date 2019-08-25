Archer (ADM) Valuation Declined While Argi Investment Services Has Trimmed by $944,022 Its Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Market Value Rose, Verus Financial Partners Boosted Its Holding by $592,020

Verus Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 213.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verus Financial Partners Inc bought 2,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 3,039 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $872,000, up from 969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $260.38. About 1.38 million shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – S-Curve Records Signs Eurovision Winner Netta’s Empowerment Anthem “Toy”; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Medical Enrollment Declined Sequentially by About 1.5%; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 01/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANTHEM’S ‘A+’ IFS RATING; MAINTAINS NEGATIVE OUTL; 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 19/04/2018 – Anticipating Anthem Protests, Spain Braces for `Verbal Violence’; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Anthem Worldwide Honored For Packaging Design Excellence; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 20,719 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $37.43. About 7.19 million shares traded or 87.13% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 17/05/2018 – Cardamom Market 2018: Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are McCormick, B&G Foods, Dhler, E.H. Worle, and ADM – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – FEATURE-Chocolate forests: Can cocoa help save the Amazon?; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain Is a Top-15 Bunge Investor; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 26/04/2018 – Abe, US Adm. Harris agree to keep pressure on North Korea; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Applauds Nomination of Vice Adm. Karl Schultz as the 26th Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s Why Castlight Health’s Shares Got Cut in Half Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Archer Daniels Midland Co. ramps up early retirement to reduce headcount – Benzinga” on April 16, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer-Daniels-Midland: People Gotta Eat – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 12,484 shares to 382,883 shares, valued at $32.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust Portfolio Intrmd Etf (ITR) by 101,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 977,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Trust Mltfctr Intl Sml Etf.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 58 shares. Eastern Bankshares invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.55% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Massachusetts-based Boston Ltd Company has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Capstone Fincl Advsrs invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.02% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 800 shares. Massachusetts-based Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.09% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). National Pension Ser owns 710,058 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 495,932 shares. Tower Limited (Trc) holds 13,333 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Old Republic Corp owns 1.18% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 1.02 million shares. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 1.21M shares.