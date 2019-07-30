Archer (ADM) Valuation Declined While Argi Investment Services Has Decreased by $944,022 Its Stake; Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position by $20.69 Million

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 23.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft sold 390,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.92M, down from 1.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $243.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.93. About 9.64M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 18/05/2018 – Tech Down as Tesla, Cisco Remain Weak — Tech Roundup; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 08/03/2018 – Cisco Disrupts Optical Transport with Innovative Modular Platforms; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 10/05/2018 – The U.S. government needs to work harder to support more start-ups and foster technological innovation, according to venture capitalist and former Cisco CEO John Chambers; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,719 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 2.31M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S MONITORING SOUTH AMERICA FOR POTENTIAL ASSETS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. locks in anti-dumping duties on biodiesel from Argentina, Indonesia; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 01/05/2018 – ADM Hedging Losses Show Commodity Price Recovery Can Be Painful; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 07/03/2018 – Doubts cast on economics of Bunge/ADM tie-up; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FIVE U.S. SORGHUM VESSELS OUT OF AT LEAST 20 BOUND FOR CHINA CHANGE COURSE AFTER BEIJING SAYS SHIPMENTS WILL REQUIRE HEFTY DEPOSITS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 24/04/2018 – Trump to nominate Adm. Harris as South Korea ambassador

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft, which manages about $9.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alcoa Corp by 27,949 shares to 243,314 shares, valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 8,025 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Stamps Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 0.3% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 31,960 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt invested in 76,149 shares. Tru Advsrs holds 38,925 shares or 2.48% of its portfolio. Hartford Finance holds 0.05% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Mngmt Corp has invested 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Prudential Fincl holds 1% or 11.10 million shares in its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Mngmt Llc has 1.83% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 42,100 shares. Miles Capital holds 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 14,543 shares. Arvest Bank & Trust Trust Division reported 358,750 shares. Beech Hill Advisors, New York-based fund reported 94,828 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc has 6,525 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Com holds 2.75M shares or 1.46% of its portfolio. Jump Trading Limited Liability Corporation holds 30,759 shares. Tompkins Corporation reported 119,077 shares. The Tennessee-based Argent has invested 1.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 18.98 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47 million and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Min Vol Emrg Mkt Etf (EEMV) by 99,362 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $61.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Co. Com (NYSE:SO) by 11,864 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,206 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc Com (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. $256,542 worth of stock was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29. Shares for $2.51 million were bought by Felsinger Donald E.

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on August, 1 before the open. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, down 38.24% or $0.39 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $352.91M for 16.23 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Korea holds 54,114 shares. Hartford Invest has 0.07% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Colonial Tru Advisors stated it has 0.05% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. 301,079 are held by Pnc Fincl Grp Inc. Axa accumulated 824,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Grp Inc stated it has 198,381 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Horrell Management Inc owns 1,350 shares. Strs Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 83,329 shares. Wealth Planning Ltd Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 818,646 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 8.27M shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas reported 3.12M shares. Duncker Streett & owns 4,085 shares.