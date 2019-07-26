Archer (ADM) Stake Held by Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands; Harbour Investment Management Has Cut Its Position in Boeing Company (BA) by $379,857 as Stock Price Declined

Harbour Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Company (BA) by 33.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbour Investment Management Llc sold 997 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,010 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $767,000, down from 3,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbour Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $345.07. About 2.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO: BLUE ORIGIN, SPACEX DRAWING ENERGY, FUNDS TO SPACE; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 13/04/2018 – EASA TO ORDER INCREASED INSPECTIONS OF ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 1000 ENGINES ON BOEING 787S; 25/04/2018 – BOEING MAKING PROGRESS ON PLANS FOR NEW MID-RANGE JETLINER; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Xerox scraps $6.1 bln Fujifilm deal; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Company: 1st Quarter Results; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS COMPANY HAS SIGNIFICANT SCOPE TO GROW IN COMMERCIAL SERVICES; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 05/03/2018 – Boeing executive rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 54,700 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, up from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.9. About 763,908 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 20/04/2018 – ADM SAID TO BE UNABLE TO CIRCUMVENT ANTITRUST ISSUES; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Sees Improving Market Conditions for Many Businesses; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of stock. $10.50 million worth of stock was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. The insider Smith Gregory D sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 18,000 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastgroup Properties Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. $2.51 million worth of stock was bought by Felsinger Donald E on Thursday, February 7. Young Ray G also bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.