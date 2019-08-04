Archer (ADM) Shares Declined While Foster & Motley Lifted Stake; Amedisys (AMED) Holder Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Has Upped Position by $920,040

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Amedisys Inc (AMED) by 85.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company bought 7,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.02% . The institutional investor held 16,183 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 8,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Amedisys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.01. About 419,435 shares traded or 17.70% up from the average. Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) has risen 47.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMED News: 19/03/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $62; 19/03/2018 AMEDISYS INC AMED.O : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO AMEDISYS, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.79; 15/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – AMEDISYS AMENDS PURCHASE AGREEMENT FOR ASSOCIATED HOME CARE; 02/05/2018 – Amedisys Closes on Acquisition Expanding Personal Care to Tennessee; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS INC AMED.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.97 TO $3.08; 07/05/2018 – Amedisys 1Q EPS 79c; 07/05/2018 – AMEDISYS SEES FY NET SERVICE REV. $1.60B TO $1.64B; 14/05/2018 – Amedisys Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 25.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 15,344 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 76,328 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.29M, up from 60,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.80 million shares traded or 110.68% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 25/05/2018 – ADM: TRUCK STRIKE AFFECTING MATERIALS ARRIVING AT BRAZIL PLANTS; 17/04/2018 – USG Corporation Strengthens Its Commitment to Diversity & Inclusion; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS U.S. CRUSHING CAPACITY RAN ABOVE 95% IN 1Q; 26/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship heads to Gran Canaria with grain trade all at sea; 01/05/2018 – ADM Says Ballyhooed Days of Crop Origination Are Thing of Past; 19/03/2018 – ADM REALIGNS INTO 4 BUSINESS SEGMENTS; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 20/03/2018 – BETTER SOY CROPS IN BRAZIL, U.S. WON’T MAKE UP SHORTFALL: ADM; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Americas invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Commerce Savings Bank invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Fund stated it has 0.1% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Nordea Inv Mngmt Ab has 924,576 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gsa Cap Prtn Llp holds 8,935 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 824,900 are owned by Axa. Cypress holds 0.07% or 7,700 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invests accumulated 443,003 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Shell Asset Mgmt holds 32,433 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 54,638 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,116 were reported by Eqis Cap Inc. 85,066 were reported by Brookfield Asset Management.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. 23,657 shares valued at $1.00 million were bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29. Felsinger Donald E bought $2.51M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Thursday, February 7.

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Insider Buys Of The Week: ADM, AT&T, JPMorgan And More – Yahoo Finance” on February 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Bullish Prospects For Ethanol, As Well As Archer Daniels Midland And Bunge – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Midwest Flooding Continues To Stall Transportation – Benzinga” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ADM Reports Second Quarter Earnings of $0.42 per Share, $0.60 per Share on an Adjusted Basis – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ADM considers ethanol spinoff as first-quarter profit falls on severe weather – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Ltd Cl A (NYSE:ACN) by 2,600 shares to 30,642 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 4,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,177 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.80, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold AMED shares while 93 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 26.55 million shares or 9.93% less from 29.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc reported 1,627 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 5,485 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 2,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). 370,538 are owned by D E Shaw And Communications. Jennison Limited Liability Company owns 8,634 shares. State Street owns 886,159 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 11,700 are held by Strs Ohio. Columbus Circle has 0.28% invested in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 2,951 shares. Raymond James Fin Serv accumulated 0% or 3,281 shares. Barclays Public Ltd holds 39,442 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 6,050 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED). Macquarie Grp Limited holds 19,735 shares.

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10 billion and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 1,713 shares to 48,621 shares, valued at $9.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5,943 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 201,004 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).