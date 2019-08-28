Archer (ADM) Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Trimmed Position by $698,449; Ipg Photonics (IPGP) Holder Strategic Financial Services Has Cut Stake as Share Price Declined

Strategic Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (IPGP) by 57.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Financial Services Inc sold 2,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The institutional investor held 1,700 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258,000, down from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Ipg Photonics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $116.52. About 282,118 shares traded. IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) has declined 41.59% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IPGP News: 05/03/2018 IPG Photonics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – IPG Photonics at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 16/05/2018 – IPG Photonics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 27/04/2018 – IPG Says ‘Bleeding’ From Consumer-Good Ad Spending Cuts Is Slowing; 15/05/2018 – BRIDGEWATER EXITED COST, CMG, ROST, LULU, IPG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ IPG Photonics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IPGP); 12/04/2018 – Agency Spy: Initiative L.A. Wins Amazon Studios Media Business as IPG Consolidates the Larger Amazon Account; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS SEES 2Q EPS $2.05 TO $2.35, EST. $2.19; 13/04/2018 – $12 Billion Opportunity by 2023 in the Global Laser Diode Market – Key Players are Coherent, IPG Photonics, OSRAM Licht, TRUMPf, and Jenoptik – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – IPG PHOTONICS 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.81

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 16,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 177,741 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67 million, down from 193,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $37.42. About 4.27M shares traded or 10.41% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 20/04/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – GREG MORRIS WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD OILSEEDS BUSINESS UNIT, WHICH WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES OPPORTUNITY FOR U.S. ETHANOL IN CHINA TO ADDRESS TRADE IMBALANCE, AS BEIJING MOVES TO E10 -CFO; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 10/04/2018 – Biodiesel: Global Industry Report 2018 – lndividual Analysis on the Top 60 Companies Including Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Technip France and Bioro – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – U.S. TRADE COMMISSION SAYS DUMPING OF BIODIESEL IMPORTS FROM ARGENTINA, INDONESIA, HARMS U.S. PRODUCERS; 19/03/2018 – ADM Realigns Business Segments to Further Accelerate Growth; 01/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS 200M-GALLON DROP IN ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA; 28/03/2018 – Trump Names Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, His Physician, as New VA Secretary

Strategic Financial Services Inc, which manages about $723.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 6,828 shares to 128,172 shares, valued at $14.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (FLRN) by 23,367 shares in the quarter, for a total of 527,196 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold IPGP shares while 123 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 32.72 million shares or 3.44% less from 33.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.03% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Kidder Stephen W holds 0.81% or 13,114 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Essex Investment Mgmt Co Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.01% invested in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). Logan Mgmt reported 0.51% stake. Optimum Inv Advsr holds 4,235 shares. Wellington Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) or 1,926 shares. 10,071 were accumulated by Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated. Conestoga Capital Advsrs owns 3,115 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 53,918 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Co reported 1.63M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP). American Interest Gp accumulated 0.01% or 13,236 shares.

Since June 27, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.51 million activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology Sa by 6,521 shares to 48,611 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crispr Therapeutics Ag by 440,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 441,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $124,899 on Tuesday, August 6.