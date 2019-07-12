Archer (ADM) Shareholder Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has Boosted Position by $1.23 Million; Textron (TXT) Shareholder Quantitative Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $825,000

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 578.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought 28,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,663 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45 million, up from 4,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.73. About 3.67M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland points to profits recovery; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 18/05/2018 – ADM has resold most U.S. sorghum shipments that were bound for China; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 25/05/2018 – ADM: HAS GLOBAL NETWORK TO HELP MEET CUSTOMER DEMAND; 27/04/2018 – ADM to expand production in Bulgaria with new facility; 16/05/2018 – U.S. grain handler Bartlett to merge with logistics firm; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 33.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 65,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32 million, up from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 1.32 million shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 23.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.99% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba; 29/03/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Textron Aviation Inc. Airplanes; 27/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $911 MLN SALE TO BAHRAIN OF ATTACK HELICOPTERS; BELL HELICOPTER AND GE ARE PRINCIPAL CONTRACTORS -PENTAGON; 18/04/2018 – Textron Reports First Quarter 2018 Income from Continuing Operations of $0.72 per Share; Signs Agreement to Sell Tools & Test; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Buy Textron Unit for $810M — Deal Digest; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC – NEW SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REPLACES A PREVIOUS ONE, APPROVED IN JAN 2017, WHICH WAS NEARING COMPLETION; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS BUSINESS CONFIDENCE IS STRONG AND PEOPLE ARE LOOKING TO INVEST – CONF CALL; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 9,952 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Limited Com reported 0.32% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Mackenzie Corporation stated it has 27,184 shares. Qs Investors Ltd owns 2,736 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 51,281 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Communication The has invested 0.01% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 104,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) holds 0.01% or 278 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 37,991 shares stake. Wells Fargo Commerce Mn accumulated 663,367 shares. Cwm Ltd has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Mckinley Capital Ltd Llc Delaware has 6,397 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). North Star Investment holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 720 shares. Marshall Wace Llp has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 69,500 shares to 13,400 shares, valued at $894,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,000 shares, and cut its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc Ks owns 87,775 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Toronto Dominion Bankshares stated it has 0.03% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Rampart Invest Limited Liability owns 9,316 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Eqis Cap, California-based fund reported 7,116 shares. Pnc Finance holds 0.01% or 301,079 shares. Green Square Ltd Liability holds 31,792 shares. Moreover, Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 1.95% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Gamco Et Al reported 621,139 shares. The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 33,117 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Renaissance Group Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 21,843 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 74,148 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Lazard Asset Limited Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29. $1.00 million worth of stock was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R on Monday, April 29.

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, which manages about $759.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 33,350 shares to 24,286 shares, valued at $2.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:EOG) by 3,501 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,629 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).