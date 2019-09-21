Archer (ADM) Shareholder Greenwood Gearhart Raised Holding by $1.35 Million; Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Cut Shutterfly (SFLY) Position as Valuation Rose

Okumus Fund Management Ltd decreased its stake in Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) by 40.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd sold 655,406 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The hedge fund held 974,573 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.27M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Shutterfly Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $50.9 lastly. It is down 38.82% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.82% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Consumer Rev $1.02B-$1.05B; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – PROCEEDS OF LOANS WERE USED TO FINANCE ACQUISITION OF LIFETOUCH INC; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Shutterfly; 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Rev $199.7M; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 01/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY 1Q REV. $199.7M, EST. $192.0M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Capex $100M; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly Sees 2018 Business Solutions Rev $210M-$220M

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 142.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 33,628 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 57,274 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.34 million, up from 23,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.78B market cap company. It closed at $40.9 lastly. It is up 13.24% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO STANDARDIZE BUSINESS PROCESSES & SYSTEMS TO DRIVE IMPROVED ANALYTICS AND DECISION-MAKING; 07/05/2018 – Alicorp Announces the Approval by the Board of Directors of the Potential Acquisition of Fino and ADM-SAO in Bolivia; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ADM SEES GLOBAL SOYMEAL BUYERS ARE NO LONGER BUYING HAND-TO-MOUTH, OUTLOOK FOR 2019 IS ‘VERY, VERY HEALTHY’ FOR OILSEEDS BUSINESS -CFO; 30/05/2018 – CANADA OILSEED PROCESSING CURBS LIKELY ‘IN MATTER OF DAYS’ DUE TO CP STRIKE – COPA; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT COULD SEE $1B PROFIT IN OILSEEDS IN 2018; 19/03/2018 – SCHRODER DECLINED TO COMMENT ON ADM MERGER TALKS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold ADM shares while 202 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 412.08 million shares or 0.78% less from 415.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank National Association Oh reported 14,268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Limited reported 43 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 63,044 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 4,974 shares. Cambridge Finance Group Inc Inc holds 137,008 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 11,300 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cipher Lp stated it has 21,945 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc holds 17,589 shares. Sg Americas Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 229,364 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.08% or 3.31 million shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 641,634 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom has invested 0.13% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Stanley has 0.25% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Pennsylvania Tru Company holds 5,823 shares. Optimum Advsr invested in 4,093 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.58 million activity. 3,400 shares were bought by Young Ray G, worth $124,899 on Tuesday, August 6.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc, which manages about $257.00M and $373.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,107 shares to 104,594 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 15,166 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,912 shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

More notable recent Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Meet 3 Companies that Are Shaping the Future of Food – Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Getting Richer With Archer – Seeking Alpha” published on May 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s (NYSE:ADM) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ADM (ADM) Down 6.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Archer Daniels Midland: Trade War Presents Opportunity For Income Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 05/17/2019: SFLY,WTRH,UA,UAA,DE – Nasdaq” published on May 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: CAT, IDCC, SFLY – Nasdaq” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Shutterfly (SFLY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 11, 2019 : CBAY, AMD, QQQ, SFLY, BYND, TQQQ – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 41 investors sold SFLY shares while 35 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 31.11 million shares or 14.07% less from 36.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 6,468 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 46,418 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) or 11,449 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The owns 21,278 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 8 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw has 0.02% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 391,819 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group holds 0% or 1,612 shares. California Employees Retirement System has 102,677 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Citadel Advsr Lc reported 58,829 shares. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested in 32,082 shares. Cornerstone Inc holds 0% or 46 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp reported 100,000 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) for 93,083 shares. 41 are owned by Parkside Bancorporation &.

Analysts await Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $-2.30 EPS, down 8.49% or $0.18 from last year’s $-2.12 per share. After $-0.23 actual EPS reported by Shutterfly, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 900.00% negative EPS growth.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd, which manages about $394.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 2.44 million shares to 14.53M shares, valued at $69.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.