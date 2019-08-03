Archer (ADM) Holder Nikko Asset Management Americas Trimmed Its Stake by $698,449 as Market Value Declined; Rampart Investment Management Company Has Decreased Its Holding in American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) by $1.29 Million

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) by 15.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc sold 12,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 69,082 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 81,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $117.29. About 1.12M shares traded or 25.30% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in Betterlnvesting National Convention; 01/04/2018 – Virginia American Water LIFTS Boil Water Advisory for Customers in Hopewell District; 30/03/2018 – Water Service Update for Virginia American Water’s Hopewell District; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 13/04/2018 – IL AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY ALTON’S REGIONAL WASTEWATER; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 02/04/2018 – Desalination Project Environmental Reports Released; 02/05/2018 – PA AMERICAN WATER: PACT TO BUY SADSBURY TOWNSHIP’S WASTEWATER; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement to Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 8.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc sold 16,243 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 177,741 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.67M, down from 193,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.07. About 7.60 million shares traded or 105.77% up from the average. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 10/03/2018 – Mansion Global: ADM, Bunge Takeover Talks Have Stalled; 30/05/2018 – Brazil truckers yet to resume cargo deliveries at Santos port; 03/05/2018 – ADM Elects Directors at Annual Meeting, Declares Cash Dividend; 05/03/2018 – Continental Grain to push Bunge to consider potential sale; 20/03/2018 – ADM’S HEAD OF GLOBAL TRADE GARY MCGUIGAN SPEAKS IN LAUSANNE; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q Rev $15.53B; 23/03/2018 – ADM Bd of Directors Nominates AECOM Chmn and CEO Michael S. Burke to Bd; 01/05/2018 – ADM REPORTS 1Q EARNINGS OF $0.70/SHR, $0.68/SHR ON AN ADJUSTED; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Investment Advsr stated it has 0.06% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.05% or 10,500 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Lp has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Community National Bank & Trust Na reported 110 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has 6,546 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Etrade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Advisor Prns Ltd Llc, California-based fund reported 13,592 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Llc stated it has 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 21 shares stake. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc reported 195,254 shares. Hills Bankshares And holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 5,592 shares. Moreover, Rampart Investment Communication Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 9,316 shares. New Jersey-based Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.12% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). First Republic Investment Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.77 million activity. Another trade for 60,000 shares valued at $2.51M was bought by Felsinger Donald E. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Monday, April 29.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $3.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2,626 shares to 3,491 shares, valued at $544,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medidata Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDSO) by 181,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26M shares, and has risen its stake in Teladoc Health Inc.

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66M and $878.50M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ipg Photonics Corp (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6,761 shares to 7,108 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8,062 shares, and has risen its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT).