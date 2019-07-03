Archer (ADM) Holder Marathon Asset Management Llp Has Raised Stake; As Criteo Sa (CRTO) Stock Price Declined, Holder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Cut Stake

Marathon Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Llp bought 89,521 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.93M shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126.51M, up from 2.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.87. About 1.36 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 17/04/2018 – EU mergers and takeovers (April 17); 23/03/2018 – ADM ADM.N SAYS TO SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT GERMAN BIODIESEL PLANT IN MAINZ ON INCREASING EU IMPORTS; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill; 13/03/2018 – U.S. lawmakers find fix on grain cooperative tax break -lobbyists; 23/03/2018 – ADM to suspend biodiesel output at German plant; 17/04/2018 – China fans trade dispute with hefty deposit on U.S. sorghum imports; 01/05/2018 – ADM flags improving look for soyabean processing; 04/05/2018 – ADM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 01/05/2018 – ADM SAYS TRADE ISSUES SEEM TO `EVOLVE ALMOST ON A DAILY BASIS’

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Criteo Sa (CRTO) by 8.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 38,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 413,432 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.29M, down from 451,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Criteo Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $17.73. About 134,667 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 24.01% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 26/04/2018 – Criteo’s decision to removes its CEO happened just a day before it was publicly announced:; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 06/05/2018 – Criteo Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 7; 02/05/2018 – CRITEO 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – Criteo at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Berenberg Today; 20/03/2018 If Criteo were to experience 1% of the scrutiny that Facebook currently is, for their privacy violations, most of the company’s revenues would simply go away, At least Facebook gives back something to users and has their affirmative consent; 28/03/2018 – “FACEBOOK TO STOP PROVIDING INFORMATION FROM ITS PLATFORM TO DATA BROKERS, SOURCES SAY” $FB cc: Criteo $CRTO; 25/04/2018 – Criteo: Current CEO Eric Eichmann to Become Advisor to the CEO; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO FOUNDER & CHAIRMAN JB RUDELLE RETURNS TO CEO ROLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold CRTO shares while 35 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 49.63 million shares or 1.65% less from 50.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 721,073 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 823,009 shares in its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested in 1.52% or 760,000 shares. Platinum Inv Ltd invested 0.01% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 84,916 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Nv has invested 0.02% in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO). Regions Finance invested in 2,433 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 15,500 shares. 190,052 are owned by Fiera Cap Corporation. Blackrock accumulated 200 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 119,663 shares. Numerixs Technology holds 0.06% or 24,600 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) for 91,851 shares. Susquehanna Grp Llp has 123,871 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.25 per share. CRTO’s profit will be $15.19 million for 19.27 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Criteo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.35% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 6,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $3.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 61,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Da Davidson & has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 101,230 shares. Atwood & Palmer has 410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama has 260,803 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) invested in 332 shares. Veritable LP has 28,096 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Counselors Inc has 9,271 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 58,430 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Illinois-based Allstate Corp has invested 0.04% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Weatherly Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.63% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Royal London Asset Management Limited invested 0% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 12,924 shares.

Marathon Asset Management Llp, which manages about $50.94 billion and $7.50 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Ltd by 31,936 shares to 619,339 shares, valued at $87.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 22,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.37M shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $3.77 million activity. $2.51M worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares were bought by Felsinger Donald E. $256,542 worth of stock was bought by Young Ray G on Monday, April 29.

