Archer (ADM) Holder Argi Investment Services Trimmed Stake by $944,022; Rbf Capital Lifted Its Holding in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) by $756,750

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 20,719 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.54. About 857,837 shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP REPORTS ASSIGNMENT OF BUY PACT FOR ADM-SAO S.A; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure for divisions as grain margins fall; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 16/05/2018 – ADM HAD A ‘FANTASTIC APRIL,’ FEELS CAN MANAGE THROUGH CHINA’S THREATENED TARIFFS ON U.S. SOY IMPORTS -CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Leadership Appointments to Support New Structure; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 23/03/2018 – ADM Board of Directors Nominates AECOM Chairman and CEO Michael S. Burke to Board; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 135.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 126,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The institutional investor held 219,406 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 93,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $545.13M market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 107,892 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Enters Into Memorandum Of Understanding With Hyundai Global Service Co., Ltd. To Cooperate On Vessel Upgrades; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – DORIAN SHAREHOLDERS WOULD HAVE 45% OWNERSHIP OF LARGER COMPANY; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG’S BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Third Japanese Financing; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 50,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $4.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Wen Hldg Inc.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dorian LPG +4.2% post Q1 results – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dorian LPG: Potential For Major Shareholder Returns Due To Surging Rates – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Teekay LNG Partners Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dorian LPG Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “How U.S-China Trade Dispute Steers Ocean Shipping Stocks – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambiar Investors Ltd Llc invested in 650,187 shares. 18,412 were reported by Lowe Brockenbrough &. 9,271 were reported by Fincl Counselors Incorporated. Moreover, City has 0.08% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 6,426 shares. Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 103,908 shares. 10,367 were reported by Appleton Ptnrs Incorporated Ma. Ar Asset holds 10,172 shares. Northern holds 0.13% or 12.18 million shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 3.38M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Financial Bank Of Hawaii holds 14,255 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 818,646 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 4.57M shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Arete Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 12,143 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company owns 422,773 shares.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp Com (NASDAQ:FITB) by 12,472 shares to 41,032 shares, valued at $1.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust 1 3 Yr Treas Bd Etf (SHY) by 12,484 shares in the quarter, for a total of 382,883 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf (RSP).