Archer (ADM) Holder Argi Investment Services Cut Stake as Stock Price Declined; Agf Investments Increased Its Watts Water Technologies (WTS) Stake

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Archer (ADM) by 51.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 21,954 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 20,719 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, down from 42,673 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Archer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 3.07M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS SOUTH AMERICA ECONOMIC WOES COULD YIELD ACQUISITIONS; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 16/05/2018 – ADM EXPECTS ‘FAIRLY MINIMAL’ IMPACT FROM CHINA SHIFTING SOY PURCHASES TO SOUTH AMERICA FROM U.S.; CHINA TYPICALLY MAKES SEASONAL SHIFT -CFO; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – ANNOUNCED LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO FURTHER “ACCELERATE ITS EXISTING READINESS INITIATIVE TO REDUCE COSTS”, IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 20/04/2018 – ADM, BUNGE DEAL TALKS ARE SAID TO HAVE ENDED WITHOUT AGREEMENT; 19/04/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO ADM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $49; 28/03/2018 – German tax office examining ADM over legacy trading earnings; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 23/03/2018 – Feed and Grain: Bunge’s Argentine Plants Behind ADM Bid; 01/05/2018 – ADM SEES IMPACT OF HIGH RIVER LEVELS PERSISTING INTO 2Q

Agf Investments Inc increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) by 30.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc bought 4,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.55% . The institutional investor held 17,601 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, up from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Watts Water Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $93.42. About 82,898 shares traded. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) has risen 10.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical WTS News: 07/05/2018 – WATTS WATER BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 21C/SHR FROM 19C, EST. 20C; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.82; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER 1Q ADJ EPS 82C, EST. 78C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Watts Water Technologies Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTS); 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Announces Departure Of Chief Financial Officer; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water: Louise K. Goeser Elected to Board; 07/05/2018 – Watts Water Declares Dividend of 21c; 03/05/2018 – WATTS WATER TECHNOLOGIES INC QTRLY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH + 4%; 30/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Names Robert Pagano Jr. Interim CFO; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. Young Ray G bought $256,542 worth of stock.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edison International Com (NYSE:EIX) by 6,373 shares to 49,620 shares, valued at $3.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp Com (NYSE:VLO) by 15,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,329 shares, and has risen its stake in Xerox Corp Com.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 13,555 shares to 298,880 shares, valued at $46.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intermediate (VCIT) by 5,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,318 shares, and cut its stake in Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG).

