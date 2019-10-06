Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH) EPS Estimated At $-0.02; State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Increased Ship Finance International L (SFL) Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased Ship Finance International L (SFL) stake by 221.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System acquired 94,568 shares as Ship Finance International L (SFL)’s stock rose 2.90%. The State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 137,332 shares with $1.72M value, up from 42,764 last quarter. Ship Finance International L now has $1.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $14.34. About 472,220 shares traded. Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) has declined 8.36% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SFL News: 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE 1Q EPS 24C; 03/05/2018 – REG-SFL – Ship Finance International Limited Announces Exercise of Underwriters’ Over-Allotment Option; 26/03/2018 – SFL – Filing of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL LTD QTRLY TOTAL CHARTER REVENUES $133 MLN VS $152 MLN IN QTR ENDING DEC 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – SFL – Ship Finance Intl Limited Announces the Pricing of $150 Million Notes Due 2023 Offering; 19/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – NOTES WILL PAY INTEREST QUARTERLY IN ARREARS AT A RATE OF 4.875% PER ANNUM, AND WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2023; 20/05/2018 – Strong Programme Raises Profile of the Maritime Standard Ship Finance and Trade Conference; 18/04/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED: SFL – SHIP FINANCE INTL LIMITED:; 14/03/2018 – SHIP FINANCE INTERNATIONAL – PURCHASE PRICE OF THE FLEET OF 15 FEEDER SIZE CONTAINER VESSELS IS CONFIDENTIAL; 19/04/2018 – Ship Finance Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) to report $-0.02 EPS on November, 7.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Arch Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2318. About 175,979 shares traded. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 203,035 shares to 4.29 million valued at $479.91M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) stake by 12,080 shares and now owns 187,641 shares. Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) was reduced too.

