Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (ARTH) Analysts See $-0.02 EPS; CAPGEMINI SE AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (CGEMY) Shorts Increased By 3.85%

Analysts expect Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) to report $-0.02 EPS on November, 7.After having $-0.01 EPS previously, Arch Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.19% or $0.0052 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2318. About 175,979 shares traded. Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CAPGEMINI SE AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) had an increase of 3.85% in short interest. CGEMY’s SI was 37,800 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 3.85% from 36,400 shares previously. With 237,300 avg volume, 0 days are for CAPGEMINI SE AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECEIPT (OTCMKTS:CGEMY)’s short sellers to cover CGEMY’s short positions. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 76,267 shares traded. Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has 0.00% since October 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. The company has market cap of $19.03 billion. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. It has a 22.65 P/E ratio. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various companies and organizations in creating models, and services and products within the digital economy.

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 0 investors sold Arch Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 41,115 shares or 49.33% less from 81,145 shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARTH) for 26,115 shares. 15,000 are owned by Bryn Mawr Company.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science medical device company. The company has market cap of $40.74 million. The firm develops products based on its technology to stop bleeding and control leaking, as well as provides other advantages during surgery and trauma care. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary product candidate is AC5 Devices, a biocompatible synthetic peptide that comprises naturally occurring amino acids to achieve hemostasis in minimally invasive and open surgical procedures.