Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR)

This is a contrast between Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Westwater Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:WWR) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Industrial Metals & Minerals and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 88 0.53 N/A 17.98 4.96 Westwater Resources Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -37.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arch Coal Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Westwater Resources Inc. 0.00% -151.6% -108.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Westwater Resources Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Arch Coal Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Westwater Resources Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Arch Coal Inc. and Westwater Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Westwater Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Coal Inc.’s consensus target price is $90, while its potential upside is 16.07%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.9% of Westwater Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Arch Coal Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.77%. Comparatively, Westwater Resources Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Westwater Resources Inc. -7.5% -34.05% -47.14% -50.67% -79.44% -47.14%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Westwater Resources Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Westwater Resources Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Uranium Resources, Inc. operates as an energy metals exploration and development company. The company holds land position in two prospective lithium brine basins in Nevada and Utah for exploration and potential development of lithium resources. It also focuses on the Temrezli in-situ recovery (ISR) uranium project in Central Turkey. The company controls exploration properties in Turkey under eight exploration and operating licenses covering approximately 39,000 acres with various exploration targets, including the satellite Sefaatli project. In addition, it holds interests in approximately 186,000 acres of mineral holdings in the prolific Grants Mineral Belt of the State of New Mexico; and 11,000 acres in the South Texas uranium province. Uranium Resources, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Centennial, Colorado.