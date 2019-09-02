Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR)

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Hi-Crush Inc. (NYSE:HCR) are two firms in the Industrial Metals & Minerals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.52 N/A 17.98 4.96 Hi-Crush Inc. 3 0.21 N/A 0.80 2.65

Table 1 highlights Arch Coal Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hi-Crush Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Coal Inc. The business that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Arch Coal Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Hi-Crush Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Arch Coal Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Hi-Crush Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. are 2.7 and 2.1 respectively. Its competitor Hi-Crush Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Arch Coal Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hi-Crush Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Arch Coal Inc. and Hi-Crush Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Hi-Crush Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Coal Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 4.49% and an $80 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 7.2% of Hi-Crush Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Hi-Crush Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Hi-Crush Inc. 4.46% -17.58% -38.84% -51.04% -86.16% -41.06%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Hi-Crush Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 12 of the 11 factors Hi-Crush Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.