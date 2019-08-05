Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Reaches $75.73 52 Week Low; Last Week Criteo S.A. (CRTO) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Criteo SA (NASDAQ:CRTO), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Criteo SA had 8 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Rosenblatt. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Berenberg. The stock has “Hold” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 26. See Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) latest ratings:

The stock of Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) hit a new 52-week low and has $69.67 target or 8.00% below today’s $75.73 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.23B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $69.67 price target is reached, the company will be worth $98.56 million less. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $75.73. About 43,533 shares traded. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 21/03/2018 – ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC – PRE-IND MEETING WITH U.S. FDA DIVISION OF CARDIOVASCULAR AND RENAL PRODUCTS DCRP WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 12/03/2018 – Arch Therapeutics Provides Update on 510(k); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwr Charter High Sch for Arch, PA Rtg To ‘CCC+’ Fm ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 14/05/2018 – Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Arch Coal May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 16/04/2018 – Arch Ml and Mortech Announce New Marksman Integration Delivering Live RateStar Risk-Based Pricing; 27/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Its Novel Antibacterial Drug AB569, Designed to Target Chronic Infection and Antibiotic Resistance; 26/04/2018 – ARCH PLANS TO REDUCE PRODUCTION AT BLACK THUNDER MINE

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.23 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship mine is the Leer Complex located in Taylor County, West Virginia. It has a 4.17 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 12 active mines located in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, and Colorado.

More notable recent Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why We Like Arch Coal, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:ARCH) 19% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why These Coal Stocks Got Crushed on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Arch Coal Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “More on Arch Coal Q2 earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why These Coal Giants Are Teaming Up – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 21, 2019.

Analysts await Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.93 earnings per share, down 22.12% or $1.40 from last year’s $6.33 per share. ARCH’s profit will be $80.20 million for 3.84 P/E if the $4.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.53 actual earnings per share reported by Arch Coal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.66% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 1.90% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 61,028 shares traded. Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) has declined 43.46% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CRTO News: 25/04/2018 – Criteo Direct Bidder Reaches Widespread Adoption as Publishers Embrace Header Bidding Technology to Maximize Revenues; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Growth; 02/05/2018 – Criteo Sees 2Q Rev ex-TAC $226M-$230; 26/04/2018 – RT @GothamResearch: Criteo CEO is out:; 25/04/2018 – Criteo Founder and Chairman JB Rudelle Returns to Chief Executive Officer Role to Lead the Company Into Its Next Chapter of Gro; 14/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO CHALLENGE GOOGLE, CRITEO WITH WEB ADS TOOL; 25/04/2018 – CRITEO SA CRTO.O – CURRENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ERIC EICHMANN WILL BECOME AN ADVISOR TO CEO AND TRANSITION OUT OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – David S. Joachim: SCOOP: Amazon tests new ad tool that competes with Google, Criteo; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 02/05/2018 – Criteo 1Q Adj EPS 60c

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The companyÂ’s Criteo Engine solution includes recommendation algorithms that create and tailor advertisements to specific user interest by determining the specific services and products to include in the advertisement; prediction and predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a userÂ’s engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. It has a 15.47 P/E ratio. The Company’s Criteo Engine solution also consists of dynamic creative optimization; software systems and processes that enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the prediction abilities of its models.

