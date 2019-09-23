Arch Coal, Inc. (ARCH) Reaches $74.51 After 5.00% Up Move; Contrarian Capital Management Lifted Its Gerdau S A (GGB) Holding

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Gerdau S A (GGB) stake by 28511.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc acquired 21.27M shares as Gerdau S A (GGB)’s stock rose 1.71%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 21.35 million shares with $83.04 million value, up from 74,611 last quarter. Gerdau S A now has $5.22 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.145. About 3.78 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 28/05/2018 – GERDAU SAYS PRODUCTION, TRANSPORT OF MATERIALS HURT BY STRIKE; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO

The stock of Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.57% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.51. About 108,631 shares traded. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 18/04/2018 – Arch Mortgage Insurance Secures $374.46 Million of Indemnity Reinsurance from Insurance-Linked Note Transaction; 15/05/2018 – Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the 8th LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4, 2018; 16/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Announces Listing on OTCQB Exchange; 12/03/2018 – Arch Therapeutics Provides Update on 510(k); 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Arch Coal May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 21/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Granted Pre-Ind Meeting With FDA for Candidate Drug to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury; 08/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Completes Pre-IND Meeting with U.S. FDA on LSALT Peptide for Preventing Acute Kidney Injury in Cardiac Surgery; 23/04/2018 – DJ Arch Coal Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCH); 16/05/2018 – 13-D Filing Disclosed Staples Stake in Essendant Also Lists Arch Investors, Sycamore Partners; 27/04/2018 – Arch Coal’s Very Bad Week — Barron’s BlogThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $1.21B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $78.24 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:ARCH worth $60.60 million more.

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A stake by 121,031 shares to 6.86 million valued at $115.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) stake by 38,495 shares and now owns 1.87M shares. Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) was reduced too.

Analysts await Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.52 earnings per share, down 28.59% or $1.81 from last year’s $6.33 per share. ARCH’s profit will be $73.52M for 4.12 P/E if the $4.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.53 actual earnings per share reported by Arch Coal, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.05% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Arch Coal has $10000 highest and $8000 lowest target. $90’s average target is 20.79% above currents $74.51 stock price. Arch Coal had 2 analyst reports since August 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, September 6. Jefferies downgraded Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Hold” rating.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.21 billion. The companyÂ’s flagship mine is the Leer Complex located in Taylor County, West Virginia. It has a 4.1 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 12 active mines located in West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Illinois, Wyoming, and Colorado.