Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLCA). The two are both Industrial Metals & Minerals companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 88 0.55 N/A 17.98 4.96 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 13 0.52 N/A -3.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Arch Coal Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Arch Coal Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0.00% -21% -8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. is 2.1 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Arch Coal Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Arch Coal Inc. and U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Arch Coal Inc. has a 11.70% upside potential and an average target price of $90. Competitively U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. has an average target price of $10.67, with potential downside of -2.02%. Based on the data given earlier, Arch Coal Inc. is looking more favorable than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.5% of U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. 16.96% 2.74% -5.71% 2.36% -48.51% 36.15%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. has weaker performance than U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats U.S. Silica Holdings Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery; and resin coated proppants, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products. The company also provides ground commercial silica products for use in plastics, rubber, polishes, cleansers, paints, glazes, textile fiberglass, and precision castings; and fine ground silica for use in premium paints, specialty coatings, sealants, silicone rubber, and epoxies. In addition, it offers other industrial mineral products, such as aplite, a mineral used to produce container glass and insulation fiberglass; adsorbent made from a mixture of silica and magnesium for preparative and analytical chromatography applications; and White Armor, a product line of cool roof granules used in industrial roofing applications. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing; and industrial and specialty products end markets. The company was formerly known as GGC USS Holdings, Inc. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Frederick, Maryland.