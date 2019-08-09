Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Contrasting side by side

Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS), both competing one another are Industrial Metals & Minerals companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 90 0.53 N/A 17.98 4.96 Sierra Metals Inc. 1 1.11 N/A 0.05 29.41

Demonstrates Arch Coal Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Sierra Metals Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Arch Coal Inc. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Arch Coal Inc. is presently more affordable than Sierra Metals Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Arch Coal Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 49.4% 18.1% Sierra Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Arch Coal Inc. and Sierra Metals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Coal Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Sierra Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Coal Inc.’s average price target is $80, while its potential upside is 1.87%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 40.77% of Arch Coal Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -2.16% -4.96% -8% 2.92% 10.1% 7.43% Sierra Metals Inc. -1.9% 7.15% 7.14% -17.58% -42.97% -14.77%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Sierra Metals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Sierra Metals Inc.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.