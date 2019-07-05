Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH) and Hi-Crush Partners LP (:) Contrasting side by side

Both Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Hi-Crush Partners LP (:) compete on a level playing field in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Coal Inc. 89 0.64 N/A 16.51 5.62 Hi-Crush Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.80 2.91

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Arch Coal Inc. and Hi-Crush Partners LP. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Arch Coal Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arch Coal Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) and Hi-Crush Partners LP (:)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Coal Inc. 0.00% 47.6% 16.9% Hi-Crush Partners LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Arch Coal Inc. are 2.8 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Hi-Crush Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Arch Coal Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hi-Crush Partners LP.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Arch Coal Inc. shares and 8.3% of Hi-Crush Partners LP shares. Arch Coal Inc.’s share held by insiders are 40.77%. Competitively, 0.9% are Hi-Crush Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Coal Inc. -3.06% 6.9% 11.34% -1.69% 19.35% 11.69% Hi-Crush Partners LP -17.2% -44.47% -44.34% -64.3% -83.08% -35.47%

For the past year Arch Coal Inc. had bullish trend while Hi-Crush Partners LP had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Coal Inc. beats Hi-Crush Partners LP on 9 of the 9 factors.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas. The company sells its products to utility, industrial, and steel producers in the United States and internationally. Arch Coal, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

Hi-Crush Partners LP produces, transports, markets, and distributes monocrystalline sand in the United States. The monocrystalline sand is a mineral that is used as a proppant to enhance the recovery rates of hydrocarbons from oil and natural gas wells. It owns, operates, and develops sand reserves, and excavation and processing facilities, which include 1,447-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located near Independence, Wisconsin, and Whitehall, Wisconsin; 971-acre facility with integrated rail infrastructure, located in Wyeville, Wisconsin; the Augusta facility situated in Eau Claire County, Wisconsin; and the Blair facility. The company offers raw frac sand used in hydraulic fracturing operations for oil and natural gas wells. It primarily serves pressure pumping service providers. Hi-Crush GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Hi-Crush Partners LP was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.