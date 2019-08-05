Arch Coal (ARCH) to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019; Point72 Asset Management LP Has Decreased Omnicell (OMCL) Position

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:ARCH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Arch Coal Inc’s current price of $78.29 translates into 0.57% yield. Arch Coal Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 517,164 shares traded or 126.58% up from the average. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 03/04/2018 – Arch Coal, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing and Amendment to Credit Agreement; 23/05/2018 – Marble Arch Hedge Fund Shuts Down; 21/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Granted Pre-Ind Meeting With FDA for Candidate Drug to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal 1Q Net $60M; 26/04/2018 – ARCH PRESIDENT PAUL LANG SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC – ARCH NOW EXPECTS TO SELL A TOTAL OF BETWEEN 80 MLN AND 84 MLN TONS OF THERMAL COAL IN 2018; 26/04/2018 – ARCH: Big news for those competing in bloated coal market: Arch Coal executives said intentionally reduced coal production at Black Thunder, 2nd largest coal mine in nation. Said they would leave the coal in the ground at current market prices, opting to mine if prices improved; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal 1Q Rev $575.3M; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal 1Q EPS $2.74

Point72 Asset Management Lp decreased Omnicell Inc (OMCL) stake by 12.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Point72 Asset Management Lp sold 32,809 shares as Omnicell Inc (OMCL)’s stock declined 6.56%. The Point72 Asset Management Lp holds 220,342 shares with $17.81 million value, down from 253,151 last quarter. Omnicell Inc now has $2.94B valuation. The stock decreased 3.54% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $71.29. About 256,016 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees 2Q Adj EPS 36c-Adj EPS 42c; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL INC OMCL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.97, REV VIEW $790.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management, a New York-based fund reported 19,000 shares. 13,666 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Northeast Fincl Consultants holds 0.04% or 4,000 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 433,603 shares. Ftb owns 1,159 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pnc Fincl Service has invested 0.02% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Eam Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19,339 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 21,490 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.03% or 37,274 shares in its portfolio. Sfe Investment Counsel holds 0.15% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 4,003 shares. Principal Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 492,103 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Inc has 0.01% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 32,624 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.67 million for 32.40 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $200,567 activity. PETERSMEYER GARY S also sold $59,155 worth of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) shares.

Point72 Asset Management Lp increased Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) stake by 151,935 shares to 515,235 valued at $41.19M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 10,522 shares and now owns 14,111 shares. Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) was raised too.

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It has a 4.31 P/E ratio. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.