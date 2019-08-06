Arch Coal (ARCH) to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019; I-ON DIGITAL (IONI) Sellers Increased By 4466.67% Their Shorts

I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI) had an increase of 4466.67% in short interest. IONI’s SI was 13,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4466.67% from 300 shares previously. With 43,400 avg volume, 0 days are for I-ON DIGITAL CORP (OTCMKTS:IONI)’s short sellers to cover IONI’s short positions. The stock decreased 19.92% or $0.0238 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0957. About 40,517 shares traded or 42.84% up from the average. I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONI) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:ARCH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Arch Coal Inc’s current price of $77.19 translates into 0.58% yield. Arch Coal Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.19. About 398,856 shares traded or 72.70% up from the average. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 27/04/2018 – Arch Coal’s Very Bad Week — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Arch-rivals Ericsson and Nokia enter final lap of the race to 5G; 15/05/2018 – Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the 8th LD Micro Invitational on Monday, June 4, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 30/04/2018 – Redwood Trust Will Have Exclusive Access to 5 Arch’s Single Family Rental Loan Production; 21/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Granted Pre-Ind Meeting With FDA for Candidate Drug to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Arch Coal May Be Pressured, Industry Down This Quarter; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC ARCH.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 23/05/2018 – ACELRX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THREE ARCH FUNDS IN DISSOLUTION PROCESS AND ARE EACH FINALIZING LIQUIDATION OF THEIR ENTIRE RESPECTIVE PORTFOLIOS; 12/03/2018 – Arch Street Capital Acquires El Dorado Tech Center 100% Leased to GoDaddy

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.26 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It has a 4.25 P/E ratio. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

I-ON Communications Corp. operates as an enterprise-class unstructured data management solution and service provider. The company has market cap of $3.35 million. It offers a content management system; a content deploy server; a mobile contract system; a digital asset management system; an unstructured data repository platform; a ticket admission marketing management platform; an executive dashboard; a content application framework and engine; a SaaS based electronic document management system; a content log analytics system; a content ecosystem; a 2 channel authentication service; and a DLMS/COSEM solution. It has a 11.96 P/E ratio. I-ON Communications Corp. was formerly known as I-ON Communications Co., Ltd. and changed its name to I-ON Communications Corp. in January 2018.