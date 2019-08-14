Arch Coal (ARCH) to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019; Alcentra Capital (ABDC) Shorts Increased By 178.21%

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:ARCH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Arch Coal Inc’s current price of $77.54 translates into 0.58% yield. Arch Coal Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $77.54. About 212,139 shares traded. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 26/04/2018 – ARCH: Big news for those competing in bloated coal market: Arch Coal executives said intentionally reduced coal production at Black Thunder, 2nd largest coal mine in nation. Said they would leave the coal in the ground at current market prices, opting to mine if prices improved; 03/04/2018 – ARCH COAL REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT TO CREDIT PACT; 08/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Completes Pre-IND Meeting with U.S. FDA on LSALT Peptide for Preventing Acute Kidney Injury in Cardiac Surgery Patients; 23/05/2018 – Marble Arch Hedge Fund Shuts Down; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC ARCH.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.40/SHR; 12/03/2018 – Arch Therapeutics Provides Update on 510(k); 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwr Charter High Sch for Arch, PA Rtg To ‘CCC+’ Fm ‘BB’; 16/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Arch Ml and Mortech Announce New Marksman Integration Delivering Live RateStar Risk-Based Pricing; 21/03/2018 – Arch Biopartners Granted Pre-Ind Meeting With FDA for Candidate Drug to Prevent Acute Kidney Injury

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) had an increase of 178.21% in short interest. ABDC's SI was 21,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 178.21% from 7,800 shares previously. With 32,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC)'s short sellers to cover ABDC's short positions. The SI to Alcentra Capital Corp's float is 0.16%. The stock increased 13.79% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.24. About 716,470 shares traded or 2579.49% up from the average. Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) has risen 41.88% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.88% the S&P500.

Alcentra Capital Corporation announced a definitive merger agreement to be acquired at $11.02 per share on August 13, 2019.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development firm specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The company has market cap of $118.97 million. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and gas and oil services sector. It has a 14.62 P/E ratio. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America.