Arch Coal (ARCH) to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019; Alaska Air Group (ALK) SI Decreased By 10.56%

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) is expected to pay $0.45 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:ARCH) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.45 dividend. Arch Coal Inc’s current price of $78.29 translates into 0.57% yield. Arch Coal Inc’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 24, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.29. About 516,390 shares traded or 126.24% up from the average. Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) has risen 10.10% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCH News: 18/04/2018 – Arch Mortgage Insurance Secures $374.46 Million of lndemnity Reinsurance from Insurance-Linked Note Transaction; 26/04/2018 – ARCH COAL INC ARCH.N – AT NEW MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE, ARCH’S THERMAL SALES ARE MORE THAN 90 PERCENT COMMITTED FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Lwr Charter High Sch for Arch, PA Rtg To ‘CCC+’ Fm ‘BB’; 08/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ARCH STREET CAPITAL SELLS 11-ASSET INDUSTRIAL PORTFOLIO FOR $156.7 MILLION; 23/04/2018 – Arch Credit Risk Services Inc. Enters Multi-Year Underwriting Services Agreement with Munich Re; 15/05/2018 – Arch Coal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Completes Pre-IND Meeting with U.S. FDA on LSALT Peptide for Preventing Acute Kidney Injury in Cardiac Surgery Patients; 03/04/2018 – Arch Coal Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Arch Coal, Inc. Announces Successful Repricing and Amendment to Credit Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Arch Coal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) had a decrease of 10.56% in short interest. ALK’s SI was 6.60 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 10.56% from 7.38 million shares previously. With 1.13M avg volume, 6 days are for Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK)’s short sellers to cover ALK’s short positions. The SI to Alaska Air Group Inc’s float is 5.38%. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 997,965 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK); 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines is planning to close its New York pilot base; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Signed Document From Medical Doctor or Mental Health Professional Will Also Be Needed With Animals; 03/05/2018 – ALASKA AIRLINES PLANS TO CONSTRUCT NEW BUILDING NEAR AIRPORT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Load Factor 84.3% Vs. 86.6%; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Air: Animal Health and Behavioral Documents Must Be Provided for Emotional Support Animals After May 1; 15/05/2018 – Correct: Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 5.8%; 03/04/2018 – Rauxa Named Loyalty Marketing AOR for Alaska Airlines; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edged out Delta to top the Annual Airline Quality rating

Arch Coal, Inc. produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. As of December 31, 2017, the firm operated 9 active mines located in Wyoming, West Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia, Colorado, and Illinois. It has a 4.31 P/E ratio. It also owned or controlled, primarily through long-term leases, approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,108 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,160 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 98,488 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 267,857 acres of coal land in Illinois; 34,446 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 20,165 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Alaska Air Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a 15.55 P/E ratio. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica, and Cuba.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 65 investors sold Alaska Air Group, Inc. shares while 136 reduced holdings.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $50,357 activity. 750 shares were sold by BERRY CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL, worth $50,357 on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 6 analysts covering Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alaska Air Group had 16 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Imperial Capital maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 1. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The stock of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) earned “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Buckingham Research. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Morgan Stanley maintained Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, March 6.