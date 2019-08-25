Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. 35 2.50 N/A 2.47 15.66 Protective Insurance Corporation 18 0.51 N/A -2.13 0.00

Table 1 highlights Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) and Protective Insurance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTVCA)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1% Protective Insurance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 1 2 2.67 Protective Insurance Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s upside potential is 7.93% at a $41.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Arch Capital Group Ltd. and Protective Insurance Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 91.3% and 11.52% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 56.44% of Protective Insurance Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 2.38% 2.25% 14.3% 32.27% 27.52% 44.8% Protective Insurance Corporation -1.51% -10.16% -16.15% -24.13% -28.97% -3.82%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd. had bullish trend while Protective Insurance Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Arch Capital Group Ltd. beats Protective Insurance Corporation on 8 of the 8 factors.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.