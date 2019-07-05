Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGLP) and Its Peers Contrasting side by side.

We are contrasting Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLP) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Insurance Brokers companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 24.71% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 59.99% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Arch Capital Group Ltd. has 0.11% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Capital Group Ltd. N/A 23 9.51 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Arch Capital Group Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.83 2.33 2.52

As a group, Insurance Brokers companies have a potential upside of 40.36%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Arch Capital Group Ltd. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.38% -0.89% 5.1% 6.34% -1.14% 18.22% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its peers.

Dividends

Arch Capital Group Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s competitors beat Arch Capital Group Ltd.